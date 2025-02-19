Brittney Griner cancels speech after finding threatening note in hotel room

Brittney Griner has withdrawn from a cannabis convention in Maryland after finding an ominous note in her hotel room.

The WNBA star cancelled her speech at the Women Grow Leadership Summit on Monday after finding a piece of duct tape left in the entrance to her hotel room at the Gaylord National containing the words “Gay Baby Jail."

The Prince George’s County Police Department told The Advocate that it "was made aware by Gaylord National Resort staff of a piece of tape with writing on it located in a guest’s room," and that it does not currently believe that the note was a targeted threat.

"Detectives have learned the phrase 'gay baby jail' is commonly used as a video game reference," a spokesperson said. "At the time the tape was located, a large convention was taking place at the Gaylord which attracts thousands of people, many with an interest in anime as well as video game enthusiasts. At this time, detectives have uncovered no link to or threat against the guest who located the tape."

The department said that "detectives are working to determine who placed the piece of tape, when it was done and the intention behind it" and encouraged anyone with information to contact them.

Griner was arrested in Russia in February 2022, for having a trace amount of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge on her when she traveled to Moscow to play with a local team during the WNBA's off-season. She was tried on drug charges, convicted, and sentenced to nine years in prison. Griner was freed from a labor camp on December 8, 2022, after intense negotiations by the Biden administration.

Women Grow CEO Chanda Macias told Marijuana Moment she "wholeheartedly" supports Griner withdrawing from the conference to prioritize her safety.



"We are actively working with the venue and authorities to investigate how this happened and hold those responsible accountable," Macias said. "The safety of every woman at this conference remains our top priority. Women Grow was founded on the belief that women should be able to lead without fear or intimidation. Our commitment to empowering women in cannabis is stronger than ever. We will not be silenced. We will continue on.”

Griner, who has said she won’t play overseas again unless it’s in the Olympics, was part of the U.S. women's basketball team that won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She recently signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Dream after 11 years with the Phoenix Mercury.

The Advocate has reached out to the Gaylord National, Women Grow Leadership Summit, and a representative of Griner for additional comment.