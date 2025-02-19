Scroll To Top
News

Brittney Griner cancels speech after finding threatening note in hotel room

Brittney Griner The Gaylord national Resort and Convention Center at Potomac River waterfront
Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for California Conference for Women; Andrei Medvedev/Shutterstock

Brittney Griner (L), Gaylord national Resort and Convention Center (R)

The WNBA star cancelled her speech at a cannabis convention after finding a piece of duct tape left in the entrance to her hotel room containing the words “Gay Baby Jail."

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Brittney Griner has withdrawn from a cannabis convention in Maryland after finding an ominous note in her hotel room.

The WNBA star cancelled her speech at the Women Grow Leadership Summit on Monday after finding a piece of duct tape left in the entrance to her hotel room at the Gaylord National containing the words “Gay Baby Jail."

The Prince George’s County Police Department told The Advocate that it "was made aware by Gaylord National Resort staff of a piece of tape with writing on it located in a guest’s room," and that it does not currently believe that the note was a targeted threat.

"Detectives have learned the phrase 'gay baby jail' is commonly used as a video game reference," a spokesperson said. "At the time the tape was located, a large convention was taking place at the Gaylord which attracts thousands of people, many with an interest in anime as well as video game enthusiasts. At this time, detectives have uncovered no link to or threat against the guest who located the tape."

The department said that "detectives are working to determine who placed the piece of tape, when it was done and the intention behind it" and encouraged anyone with information to contact them.

Griner was arrested in Russia in February 2022, for having a trace amount of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge on her when she traveled to Moscow to play with a local team during the WNBA's off-season. She was tried on drug charges, convicted, and sentenced to nine years in prison. Griner was freed from a labor camp on December 8, 2022, after intense negotiations by the Biden administration.

Women Grow CEO Chanda Macias told Marijuana Moment she "wholeheartedly" supports Griner withdrawing from the conference to prioritize her safety.

"We are actively working with the venue and authorities to investigate how this happened and hold those responsible accountable," Macias said. "The safety of every woman at this conference remains our top priority. Women Grow was founded on the belief that women should be able to lead without fear or intimidation. Our commitment to empowering women in cannabis is stronger than ever. We will not be silenced. We will continue on.”

Griner, who has said she won’t play overseas again unless it’s in the Olympics, was part of the U.S. women's basketball team that won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She recently signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Dream after 11 years with the Phoenix Mercury.

The Advocate has reached out to the Gaylord National, Women Grow Leadership Summit, and a representative of Griner for additional comment.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedCrimeMarylandSportsPeople
brittney grinercannabischanda maciasconferencegay baby jailgaylord nationalhotel roomintimidationmarijuanamarylandnotepolice departmentprince george’s countyrussiathreatswomen grow leadership summitnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio