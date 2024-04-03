Scroll To Top
Hilton receives blowback for hosting Libs of TikTok event in California

The hotel chain is on the list of Equality 100 Awards recipients, but a Southern California property is scheduled to host anti-LGBTQ+ extremists.

In Southern California, a “War on Children” event, scheduled to take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Torrance - South Bay on Sunday, has sparked controversy for featuring right-wing extremists Chaya Raichik, the figure behind the anti-LGBTQ+ account Libs of TikTok, and Christopher Rufo, who spreads anti-LGBTQ+ content and conspiracy theories. LGBTQ+ advocates have called for the hotel to cancel its agreement with the speakers, highlighting the event’s potentially harmful rhetoric.

An attempt by The Advocate to confirm the event with the hotel was met with a refusal to comment based on a policy that prevents employees from discussing events. However, a spokesperson for Hilton provided a statement asserting, “Hilton properties serve as places of public accommodation and do not adopt, share, or endorse the views of any individuals or groups to which we provide accommodations and services. The hotel is independently owned and operated and therefore we are unable to speak on their behalf.”

After word spread that LGBTQ+ activists were voicing their concerns with the hotel, Rufo taunted them online.

“The trans brigade is organizing a campaign to call the Hilton Hotel and demand that it shut down an event featuring me and @libsoftiktok. But the Hotel is telling them it is “proud to not discriminate” and then hanging up on them,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The public criticism of the hotel chain for hosting the event comes after Hilton received the Human Rights Campaign’s 2023-2024 Equality 100 Award, which honors organizations supporting LGBTQ+ dignity and respect. Eric Bloem, HRC’s vice president of programs and corporate advocacy, expressed expectations that Hilton act in accordance with the principles of the award.

“It’s disappointing to see any business give space to the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric that Chaya Raichik spreads at every opportunity,” Bloem said in a statement to The Advocate. “We all share a responsibility to push back against hate and expect that the Hilton family of companies will live up to the spirit of the Corporate Equality Index, which is meant to drive best practices in workplace inclusion, not just its letter.”

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
