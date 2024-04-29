Scroll To Top
News

Tennessee parents beg judge not to release school shooter’s journals publicly

Catholic schoolgirl students embrace makeshift memorial school shooting victims Covenant Presbyterian Church Nashville Tennessee
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Whereas media organizations are advocating for the public’s right to know, families of victims and others are urging the judge not to release Audrey Hale’s writings.

Cwnewser

Legal tensions continue to mount as parties clash over whether the writings of a former student, who killed three Tennessee children and three adults at Nashville’s Covenant School, should be made public. The contentious issue continues to unfold nearly a year after the devastating incident.

In an April 16 court hearing, Metro Nashville Police advocated for keeping the records private under an exemption from the Tennessee Public Records Act until their investigation concludes. However, they suggested that a portion of the writings, specifically those found in the shooter’s car, could be released without compromising the ongoing inquiry, the Associated Press reports.

The shooter, identified by police as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old former student, had meticulously planned the attack, according to law enforcement officials. Hale, who was assigned female at birth but, according to police, identified as a transgender man, left behind a manifesto and multiple journals, which have become central to the legal debate over their release. Neither Hale nor their attorney have commented on the shooter’s gender identity.

The issue of Hale’s gender identity has been leveraged by some right-wing extremists to fuel transphobic narratives, overshadowing broader discussions about gun control and safety in schools.

Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has suggested, without evidence, that the shooting could be classified as a hate crime against Christians.

Attorney Peter Klett, representing Covenant School, argued against the release, citing a statute that restricts the dissemination of information pertaining to school security. Klett emphasized the potential risk of the writings inspiring similar violent acts, posing a security threat to schools nationwide.

The parents of children killed in last year’s shooting made a plea to the judge not to release the shooter’s manifesto.

Various groups, including media organizations and advocacy groups, support the push for transparency, arguing the public’s right to understand the context and motives behind such a horrific act. However, this has been met with opposition from those who caution that releasing sensitive information could potentially lead to misinterpretations or misuse that could harm communities, especially marginalized ones like transgender individuals.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
