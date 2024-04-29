Tennessee parents beg judge not to release school shooter’s journals publicly

Legal tensions continue to mount as parties clash over whether the writings of a former student, who killed three Tennessee children and three adults at Nashville’s Covenant School, should be made public. The contentious issue continues to unfold nearly a year after the devastating incident.

In an April 16 court hearing, Metro Nashville Police advocated for keeping the records private under an exemption from the Tennessee Public Records Act until their investigation concludes. However, they suggested that a portion of the writings, specifically those found in the shooter’s car, could be released without compromising the ongoing inquiry, the Associated Press reports.

The shooter, identified by police as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old former student, had meticulously planned the attack, according to law enforcement officials. Hale, who was assigned female at birth but, according to police, identified as a transgender man, left behind a manifesto and multiple journals, which have become central to the legal debate over their release. Neither Hale nor their attorney have commented on the shooter’s gender identity.

The issue of Hale’s gender identity has been leveraged by some right-wing extremists to fuel transphobic narratives, overshadowing broader discussions about gun control and safety in schools.

Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has suggested, without evidence, that the shooting could be classified as a hate crime against Christians .

Attorney Peter Klett, representing Covenant School, argued against the release, citing a statute that restricts the dissemination of information pertaining to school security. Klett emphasized the potential risk of the writings inspiring similar violent acts, posing a security threat to schools nationwide.

The parents of children killed in last year’s shooting made a plea to the judge not to release the shooter’s manifesto.

Various groups, including media organizations and advocacy groups, support the push for transparency, arguing the public’s right to understand the context and motives behind such a horrific act. However, this has been met with opposition from those who caution that releasing sensitive information could potentially lead to misinterpretations or misuse that could harm communities, especially marginalized ones like transgender individuals.

