Man arrested for pulling down trans woman’s skirt in front of children at Ohio amusement park

A woman told police in northern Ohio that a man targeted her for assault and exposed parts of her body to onlookers, including children, inside a popular amusement park. The unidentified victim told officers she believed he assaulted her because she is transgender.

The unnamed suspect, 18, allegedly ripped down the woman’s skirt, exposing her buttocks and genitals, according to a police report obtained by the Sandusky Register.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the main gate of Cedar Point in Sandusky. Sandusky police said officers were called for a report of an assault, and that the man suspected of the crime was seen running from that location through the Cedar Point parking lot.

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Police identified the suspect as being from Fremont, Ohio. He was charged with four misdemeanors — public indecency, persistent disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest — according to the Register. Police do not believe he was armed. The Register did not publish a description of the suspect beyond his age and hometown.



Without saying a word, he allegedly approached the woman from behind, grabbed her skirt and underwear, and pulled them down, according to the police report.

Police say several people in the area witnessed this, including children.

Police then warned him that they would use a Taser if he did not stop. After several verbal warnings, one officer deployed an Axon Taser, striking the suspect. He immediately fell to the ground, according to the police report.

Sandusky police said it is standard practice following Taser deployment to summon paramedics and an ambulance to evaluate a suspect’s condition.

However, while on the ground, the man allegedly acted aggressively toward officers. Police called for additional units to assist with the arrest.

It is not known how many officers responded to the scene. After paramedics evaluated the suspect and sufficient backup arrived, police transported him to the Erie County Jail.

According to the Register, he has since been released.

While assault is a crime regardless of a victim’s gender identity, Sandusky is among 35 Ohio municipalities and one county that have local nondiscrimination ordinances protecting transgender residents, according to Equality Ohio.