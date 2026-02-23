Skip to content
Demi Lovato & Jonathan Bennett will headline a star-studded lineup for the 37th GLAAD Media Awards

The cast of Heated Rivalry, journalist Don Lemon, and Olympian Tom Daley are among the special guests who will join the annual celebration of LGBTQ+ representation in journalism and entertainment.

demi lovato

Demi Lovato performs onstage during TikTok LIVE Fest 2026 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 12, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for TikTok

Global pop star Demi Lovato will perform at the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards on March 5 in Los Angeles, with actor and producer Jonathan Bennett returning to host a ceremony that will stream exclusively on Hulu later this month, GLAAD announced Monday. The event will spotlight LGBTQ+ representation across film, television, music, and journalism. The Advocate, along with its sister publication, Out, is among the nominees for Outstanding Magazine.

Lovato, a Grammy-nominated artist who previously received GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, is slated to take the stage ahead of an arena tour supporting their latest album, It’s Not That Deep. The performance places one of pop’s most visible queer artists at the center of an awards show that has increasingly become both a cultural showcase and a political statement about visibility in American media.

Bennett, best known for Mean Girls and a long slate of Hallmark projects, returns as host after winning last year’s GLAAD Media Award for outstanding film — streaming or TV for The Groomsmen: Second Chances. He is also a two-time nominee this year.

Special guests include actors Laverne Cox and Lili Reinhart; journalists Don Lemon and Jonathan Capehart; Olympic champion Tom Daley; and the cast and creatives behind the mega gay hockey hit show Heated Rivalry. GLAAD said additional presenters and attendees will be announced closer to the event.

This year’s awards arrive at a moment when LGBTQ+ representation is both more visible than ever and more politically contested. The Advocate earned nominations for Outstanding Magazine — Overall Coverage and for Outstanding Online or Print Journalism Article for senior national reporter Christopher Wiggins’s reporting on Sarah McBride, the first out transgender member of the U.S. Congress. In the magazine category, The Advocate is competing against titles including Cosmopolitan, People, Time, Variety, and Rolling Stone.

Founded in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown into one of the most visible annual celebrations of LGBTQ+ representation in media, honoring work released or published in 2025 across 32 categories. For GLAAD, the ceremony is both a red-carpet spectacle and a statement of purpose: to reward media that offer fair, accurate, and inclusive portrayals of LGBTQ+ people and issues.

A special presentation of the ceremony will premiere on Hulu on March 21.

