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Pornhub reveals the steamy stats for Pride Month — here's what the gays are searching

In an exclusive report shared with Out, the adult website is breaking down the top trends for June 2026.

A gay couple in bed together.

A gay couple in bed together.

Lopolo / Shutterstock

Look no further, the twink takeover is here!

Every few months, Pornhub posts the spicy data that breaks down all of the naughty content audiences are binging across the globe.

For Pride Month 2026, the popular adult site is revealing all of the most-searched terms, adult entertainers, and worldwide statistics that queer fans can't get enough of. Exclusive to Out, the highlights from this year's analytics include the following:

  1. During Pride Month, "femboy" is the most-searched term by quite a wide margin. "Twink" comes in second place, but still dominates as the most-viewed category worldwide.
  2. The audience is more evenly split this year as 50.3% of the gay erotic audience is male and 49.7% of the audience is female.
  3. Similar to 2025, the highest number of viewers is the 18-24 group.
  4. The 18-24 age group shows a particular interest in cartoon content this Pride Month.
  5. The most viewed performer was Tyler Wu as he replaces Malik Delgaty with the top spot. Ethan Lestray, Legrand Wolf, Delgaty, and Falcon AI round out the rest of the top five adult entertainers.

These five key statistics are just some of the interesting facts that define the top content watched this June. Some other key takeaways include the District of Columbia watching 35% more than the national average, with Rhode Island and Maryland serving as the top 2 states to use Pornhub the most.

Want to bring some fun facts to your next Pride event? Check out Pornhub's official Pride Month data by visiting the analytics website here.

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