Lindsey Graham’s death unleashes a wave of brutal internet jokes

Amid the country’s ongoing Mitch McConnell health watch, as the Kentucky Republican begins his second month in the hospital, news broke Sunday that his colleague, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, had died.

Graham passed away Saturday night after a probable aortic tear, according to reports. He had represented South Carolina in the Senate since 2003.

The internet had already spent days hard at work mocking CNN commentator Scott Jennings's alleged phone call with McConnell from his hospital bed (the call prompted CNN to distance itself from Jennings, emphasizing that he is not a journalist), but when news of Graham’s death was announced, people across social media immediately pivoted to jokes and memes at Graham’s expense.

Those jokes included burning both Graham and McConnell in one fell swoop by saying things like Graham’s death “kinda feels like we got a free appetizer because our entrees were taking too long" have become popular, as are memes making fun of the long-standing rumors that Graham was a closeted gay man because of his ”confirmed bachelor” status. Graham consistently said he wasn’t gay throughout his long career, but as Advocate columnist John Casey wrote after his death, “He always denied it, but I always snickered when he did.”

Related: Lindsey Graham, Trump ally who opposed LGBTQ+ rights and consistently denied being gay, dies at 71