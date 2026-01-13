Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk threatens to sue for custody after Ashley St. Clair apologizes for transphobia

Elon Musk threatened to sue Ashley St. Clair for custody of their infant son after she voiced support for transgender people.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk threatened to sue Ashley St. Clair for custody of their infant son after she voiced support for transgender people.

Shutterstock

Elon Musk has threatened to sue the mother of his one-year-old son for custody after she voiced support for the transgender community. No, that's not an exaggeration.

Musk, 54, took to social media on Monday to publicly attack Ashley St. Clair, 27, after she issued an apology for past transphobic comments. The billionaire and Tesla CEO wrote in a post on X, which he owns, that he intends to seek full custody.

"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," Musk said.

Related: Vivian Wilson calls Elon Musk an 'uncaring and narcissistic' father, citing 'cruel' homophobia

St. Clair did not say anything that even remotely implies she intends to transition an infant — only that she feels guilty for her actions, which she now believes have "hurt" the community. The former right-wing influencer wrote in response to a post asking her to address her "blatant transphobia" that she has been educating herself in private on how to better advocate for trans people.

"I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain," St. Clair wrote, referencing Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson, who is trans. "Idrk how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I've hurt."

St. Clair wrote a children's book in 2023 titled Elephants Are Not Birds about an elephant named Kevin who tries to become a bird at the urging of his friend, Culture the Vulture. The book states, “boys are not girls, and Elephants Are Not Birds.”

Related: Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian Wilson slams his anti-LGBTQ+ comments as 'ketamine-fueled haze'

Musk and St. Clair were revealed to have a child together in February, around the time she sued him for full custody. St. Clair filed a custody petition and a paternity petition with the New York Supreme Court, claiming that Musk was not present at their son's birth and "has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing." In March, she accused him of financially retaliating against her and the child in response to the petitions, noting that he had still refused to get a paternity test.

"I also haven’t said much on this bc I have gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful on the issue since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning bc I’m 'scorned,'" St. Clair continued in her post Monday. "Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry. Let me know how I can help."

apology ashley st clair ashley st. clair children's book custody battle custody lawsuit custody petition elephants are not birds elon musk lawsuit paternity test tesla transgender rights transgender youth transphobia twitter vivian jenna wilson vivian wilson news

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

The Supreme Court’s trans sports cases are about erasure, not fairness
Opinion

The Supreme Court’s trans sports cases are about erasure, not fairness

Opinion: Why these sports bans have nothing to do with safety and everything to do with control, writes Henry Kurkowski.

​Josh Cavallo during a soccer game playing for Adelaide United FC; Josh Cavallo and partner Leighton Morrell at the Attitude Awards 2025

Josh Cavallo accuses soccer club of homophobia—Adelaide United responds

The out athlete alleged that he also saw "a group chat of teammates mocking a picture of me and my partner."

Mary Trump
People

Mary Trump, Donald Trump's lesbian niece, reveals she married 'love of my life' in October

Trump, a frequent critic of her uncle Donald, revealed her marriage Sunday in her Substack column.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
News

After ICE killing of Renee Good, Minnesota and cities sue Trump over 'unlawful policing tactics'

The surge in federal agents in the state has made residents less safe, the state and city officials say.

More For You

The trans athletes at the center of Supreme Court cases don’t fit conservative stereotypes

Becky Pepper-Jackson and Heather Jackson

Becky Pepper-Jackson and her mother, Heather Jackson, stand in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Courtesy of Lambda Legal via The19th
This story was originally reported by Kate Sosin of The 19th. Meet Kate and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy. Keep Reading →

Transgender Chicago Cubs employee accuses coworkers of assaulting her in lawsuit

Chicago Cubs stadium logo

The Chicago Cubs are being sued by a transgender employee who alleges the organization did not stop repeated harassed from her coworkers, including slurs and even physical assault.

Joseph Hendrickson/Shuttershock.com
The Chicago Cubs are being sued by a transgender employee who alleges the organization did not stop repeated harassed from her coworkers, including slurs and even physical assault. Keep Reading →

U.S. Supreme Court to hear major court cases on trans women in sports on Tuesday

U.S. Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court

David Jolly/Shutterstock
Transgender women athletes have been the subject of much debate over the past few years, and this Tuesday they’ll be the subject of arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court. Keep Reading →

Golden Globes: Stars wear 'Be Good' pins for Renee Good

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo wears a pin reading "Be Good" in tribute to Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, as he attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on January 11, 2026.

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Wondering about the "Be Good" pins worn by some stars at the Golden Globes? They were a tribute to Renee Good, the Minneapolis queer woman killed by an ICE agent last week. Keep Reading →

Gen. Stanley McChrystal presides over historic farewell for five transgender troops forced into retirement

retired gen. stanley mcchrystal and transgender service members

Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.) presides over the retirement ceremony of five transgender service members forced out of the military by the Trump administration.

Kevin Wolf/AP Content Services for Human Rights Campaign
On Thursday, the Human Rights Campaign dedicated its headquarters in Washington, D.C., to transgender military members and veterans, where people gathered to reckon with what advocates are calling one of the most consequential civil rights reversals in modern U.S. history. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved