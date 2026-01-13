Elon Musk threatens to sue for custody after Ashley St. Clair apologizes for transphobia

Elon Musk has threatened to sue the mother of his one-year-old son for custody after she voiced support for the transgender community. No, that's not an exaggeration.

Musk, 54, took to social media on Monday to publicly attack Ashley St. Clair, 27, after she issued an apology for past transphobic comments. The billionaire and Tesla CEO wrote in a post on X, which he owns, that he intends to seek full custody.

"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," Musk said.

Related: Vivian Wilson calls Elon Musk an 'uncaring and narcissistic' father, citing 'cruel' homophobia

St. Clair did not say anything that even remotely implies she intends to transition an infant — only that she feels guilty for her actions, which she now believes have "hurt" the community. The former right-wing influencer wrote in response to a post asking her to address her "blatant transphobia" that she has been educating herself in private on how to better advocate for trans people.