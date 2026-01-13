Elon Musk threatens to sue for custody after Ashley St. Clair apologizes for transphobia

Elon Musk has threatened to sue the mother of his one-year-old son for custody after she voiced support for the transgender community. No, that's not an exaggeration.
Musk, 54, took to social media on Monday to publicly attack Ashley St. Clair, 27, after she issued an apology for past transphobic comments. The billionaire and Tesla CEO wrote in a post on X, which he owns, that he intends to seek full custody.
"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," Musk said.
St. Clair did not say anything that even remotely implies she intends to transition an infant — only that she feels guilty for her actions, which she now believes have "hurt" the community. The former right-wing influencer wrote in response to a post asking her to address her "blatant transphobia" that she has been educating herself in private on how to better advocate for trans people.
"I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain," St. Clair wrote, referencing Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson, who is trans. "Idrk how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I've hurt."
St. Clair wrote a children's book in 2023 titled Elephants Are Not Birds about an elephant named Kevin who tries to become a bird at the urging of his friend, Culture the Vulture. The book states, “boys are not girls, and Elephants Are Not Birds.”
Musk and St. Clair were revealed to have a child together in February, around the time she sued him for full custody. St. Clair filed a custody petition and a paternity petition with the New York Supreme Court, claiming that Musk was not present at their son's birth and "has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing." In March, she accused him of financially retaliating against her and the child in response to the petitions, noting that he had still refused to get a paternity test.
"I also haven’t said much on this bc I have gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful on the issue since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning bc I’m 'scorned,'" St. Clair continued in her post Monday. "Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry. Let me know how I can help."