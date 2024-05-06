Transphobe Elon Musk calls out J.K. Rowling for posting transphobic content

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X (formerly Twitter ), who has a history of transphobic remarks, chastised well-known anti- transgender author J.K. Rowling on his social media platform Saturday for excessively publishing content about sex and gender issues. Musk’s comment was prompted by Rowling’s recent posts discussing sex and gender matters, and he urged her to diversify her content.



Rowling’s post delineated her belief that a woman is defined by being born with a body geared toward producing eggs, irrespective of fertility, appearance, or behavior. She rejected the notion that womanhood is defined by conforming to societal expectations or stereotypes, emphasizing the biological aspects of reproduction.

In his direct comment to Rowling, Musk wrote, “While I heartily agree with your points regarding sex/gender, may I suggest also posting interesting and positive content on other matters?”

The interaction between Musk and Rowling has sparked negative reactions from far-right X users. One person supporting Rowling wrote, “May I suggest that her posts on sex/gender have kept many of us here on your platform? When no one else would speak the truth as she did, women who were being bullied on here & irl looked to her as our touchstone to keep going. Gender identity ideology & queer theory isn’t nearly over. We need her.”

Another user criticized Musk’s involvement in moderating content, highlighting the need for freedom of expression: “May I suggest, as owner of the platform, you apply zero pressure to anyone regarding the content of their speech.”

A third user pointed out an opportunity for Musk to utilize the platform’s features: “Elon, this would be a good time to use the edit function you added.”