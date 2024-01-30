Arson at Georgia gender-affirming care clinic investigated as hate crime

Authorities in Georgia are investigating an arson fire that happened last year as an anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime.



The Decatur Fire Department confirmed that a fire at a gender clinic within the historic Blair Building, which happened on October 30, was a deliberate act of arson and is now being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Atlanta TV station WANF reports that the Decatur Fire Department quickly contained the fire. Although the blaze was limited to one office and resulted in no injuries, the investigation led to a stark conclusion: the fire was intentionally set.

This disturbing event targeted QMed, a clinic well known for its gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary patients. Dr. Izzy Lowell, the owner of QMed, informed WANF that the fire destroyed their office.

The incident is being treated as a first-degree arson, a serious felony. This consideration follows the enactment of Georgia’s hate crimes law in 2020, which extends protections to LGBTQ+ people. Those convicted under this law face enhanced penalties.

The Blair Building, a striking example of Streamline Moderne architecture, was constructed in 1939 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has served the Decatur community for over eight decades, hosting various businesses and offices.

In the wake of the fire, the city has collaborated with federal and state agencies to unravel the crime. While no arrests have been made so far, the investigation is ongoing. The Decatur Fire Department has been cautious in releasing details about the investigation, which gained public attention after Decaturishreceived an anonymous tip about the incident.

This arson attack has heightened concerns over the security of facilities providing specialized services to marginalized groups. The investigation into whether this was a hate-motivated crime continues.