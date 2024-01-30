Scroll To Top
Arson at Georgia gender-affirming care clinic investigated as hate crime

A fire at a clinic that provides gender-affirming care is being looked at through the lens of recently passed hate crime legislation.

Cwnewser

Authorities in Georgia are investigating an arson fire that happened last year as an anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime.

The Decatur Fire Department confirmed that a fire at a gender clinic within the historic Blair Building, which happened on October 30, was a deliberate act of arson and is now being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Atlanta TV station WANF reports that the Decatur Fire Department quickly contained the fire. Although the blaze was limited to one office and resulted in no injuries, the investigation led to a stark conclusion: the fire was intentionally set.

This disturbing event targeted QMed, a clinic well known for its gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary patients. Dr. Izzy Lowell, the owner of QMed, informed WANF that the fire destroyed their office.

The incident is being treated as a first-degree arson, a serious felony. This consideration follows the enactment of Georgia’s hate crimes law in 2020, which extends protections to LGBTQ+ people. Those convicted under this law face enhanced penalties.

The Blair Building, a striking example of Streamline Moderne architecture, was constructed in 1939 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has served the Decatur community for over eight decades, hosting various businesses and offices.

In the wake of the fire, the city has collaborated with federal and state agencies to unravel the crime. While no arrests have been made so far, the investigation is ongoing. The Decatur Fire Department has been cautious in releasing details about the investigation, which gained public attention after Decaturishreceived an anonymous tip about the incident.

This arson attack has heightened concerns over the security of facilities providing specialized services to marginalized groups. The investigation into whether this was a hate-motivated crime continues.

NewsGeorgiaSocietyYahoo FeedHate CrimesCrimeTransgender
crimehate crimesdecaturgeorgiatransgendergender-affirming careclinicshealth carenewssocietyarson
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
