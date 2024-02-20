Scroll To Top
News

George Santos sues late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for allegedly ‘deceiving’ him into creating Cameo videos

George Santos and Jimmy Kimmel
Getty Images/ABC

We're not joking.

By Nicki Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Former Representative George Santos sued late night host Jimmy Kimmel for “deceiving” him into creating Cameo videos and then improperly broadcasting them on his show, according to court documents.

“Defendants openly admitted to deceiving the Plaintiff under the guise of fandom, soliciting personalized videos only to then broadcast these on national television and across social media channels for commercial gain—actions that starkly violate the original agreement and constitute clear copyright infringement,” the civil lawsuit said.

The lawsuit, filed Saturday in the Southern District of New York, alleges copyright infringement, fraudulent inducement, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. ABC, which produces Kimmel’s show, and its parent company Disney are also named as defendants.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Kimmel, ABC and Disney for comment.

Days after the House voted to expel Santos last year, he joined the celebrity video message platform Cameo, where he’s paid to record personalized video greetings.

In December, Santos created fourteen Cameo videos after Kimmel requested them using fake names and profiles, according to the lawsuit.

“Defendant Kimmel misrepresented himself and his motives to induce Plaintiff to create personalized videos for the sole purpose of capitalizing on and ridiculing Plaintiff’s gregarious personality,” the lawsuit said. “Kimmel not only boasted about intentionally deceiving Plaintiff, but played on the comedic irony of possibly getting sued by Plaintiff for fraud, claiming that it would be a ‘dream come true.’”

The licensing agreement for the Cameo videos does not permit broadcasting the videos on national television, the lawsuit said. However, Kimmel’s team aired some of them on his show and later published them on social media, according to the lawsuit.

Santos is requesting a jury trial. He’s seeking at least $150,000 in statutory damages for each infringement, in addition to other unspecified damages to be determined at trial. He’s also requesting injunctions to stop the defendants from infringing on his copyrights.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
abccameodisneygeorge santosjimmy kimmellawsuit
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

CNN Wire

Read Full Bio