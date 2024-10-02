How to help women, children, and LGBTQ+ people impacted by Hurricane Helene

Written by Jessica Kutz, Orion Rummler. Originally published by The 19th. Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

The destruction of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida on Thursday as a Category 4 storm, is coming sharply into focus as the death toll has continued to climb in North and South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Tennessee and Virginia have also seen devastating impacts. So far over 100 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more are missing. Millions in the Southeast are still without power, and many communities are dealing with catastrophic flooding. Homes and roads have been destroyed by the storm, leaving residents stranded or without shelter.

Climate change makes hurricanes more destructive by increasing rainfall and storm surge, and some research has linked the rapid intensification of hurricanes like Helene to warming ocean waters.

LGBTQ+ people and women face unique needs after climate disasters that are often ignored by federal disaster response. LGBTQ+ people are twice as likely to be displaced after a disaster and have a harder time accessing recovery resources. Many of the largest organizations that offer relief post hurricanes are faith-based, and some have discriminated against same-sex couples and transgender people seeking shelter or recovery assistance.

After a climate disaster, there are also significant hurdles in accessing reproductive health care, including contraception and abortion and supplies like menstrual hygiene products. For those with small infants, it is more difficult to safely feed their babies and find diapers. Appalachian and rural towns, where medical care can already be scarce, are among the areas most affected with flooding and high death tolls. Demolished mountain roads and interstates have hindered the movement of basic supplies.

The 19th has put together a list of nonprofits and mutual aid organizations that are working on the ground to fill the gaps for these vulnerable communities and are openly accepting donations.

LGBTQ+ organizations

Florida

Voices of Florida, a Black- and queer-led nonprofit focused on reproductive rights, is cooking and serving hot meals in areas affected by Helene and donating meals and supplies locally.

North Carolina

Firestorm books, a queer feminist collective and bookstore in Asheville, has stayed open and staffed following Helene to act as an in-person information hub and resource center, with daily meetings to coordinate mutual aid efforts. Posters on water and food distribution, clear roads and locations with cell service are located at the store.

Tennessee

Prism, a teen LGBTQIA+ support group for the Tri-cities — the Tennessee regions made up of the cities of Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol — is gathering essentials like water, nonperishable food and infant items for local donations.

TriPride, organizer of the premiere Pride parade of the Tri-cities area and southwest Virginia, will move all donations received during its TriPride Week 2024 (and all donations made during Pride events) to hurricane relief efforts. Donations will benefit the United Way of East TN Highlands.

Diaper banks

Florida

Babycycle Diaper Bank has previously worked in disaster response and is distributing donations to affected communities. People can either drop off donations or fund diapers through its Amazon wishlist.

North Carolina

The Diaper Bank of North Carolina is collecting diapers, period products, bottles and formula.

Reproductive health and abortion

North Carolina

Mountain Area Abortion Doula Collective provides funds and assistance to those seeking an abortion in Asheville and surrounding areas. Doulas with this group are stranded in the mountains as west North Carolina patients reschedule their appointments in other parts of the state.

South Carolina

Carolina Abortion Access Fund is a nonprofit that operates a helpline and provides grant assistance for those seeking an abortion in South and North Carolina.

Tennessee