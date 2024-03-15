Scroll To Top
Kamala Harris celebrates Irish prime minister and his husband at St. Patrick’s Day event

St Patricks Day US Vice President Kamala Harris (2nd R) and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (R) greet Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (2nd L) and his partner Matthew Barrett
Kent Nishimura/AFP

From left: Matthew Barrett, Leo Varadkar, Kamalaa Harris, and Douglas Emhoff

The vice president and second gentleman welcomed Leo Varadkar and Matthew Barrett to the Naval Observatory to celebrate the friendship between Ireland and the United States.

In a vibrant celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff welcomed Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar, one of the few out gay national leaders, and his husband, Matthew Barrett, to the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C., Friday.

The event, rich with the symbols of Irish-American heritage, was a testament to the enduring bonds between the two nations and a significant moment of representation for the LGBTQ+ community on the international stage.

Related: Gay Irish Prime Minister Welcomed at White House for St. Patrick’s Day

Amid the soft patter of light rain and the backdrop of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the gathering underscored the shared values and mutual respect that define the relationship between the United States and Ireland. Harris, donning a black suit and green shirt in homage to the occasion, lauded the historical and contemporary ties binding the two countries. “This year, we celebrate 100 years — 100 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Ireland,” Harris remarked.

Highlighting Ireland’s progressive stance on LGBTQ+ rights, Harris praised the Irish prime minister as a trailblazer. “On a personal note, Taoiseach, you have been an extraordinary role model for people all around the world as one of the only openly LGBT leaders in history,” she said.

Varadkar reciprocated the sentiment of unity and shared struggle for equality. “President Biden, when he served as vice president, showed enormous courage and leadership in 2012 when he spoke out in favor of marriage equality, helping to encourage the administration and the country along the road to greater equality," the prime minister said. The acknowledgment served as a reminder of the interconnected struggles for LGBTQ+ rights across the globe.

As the event unfolded, Varadkar and his husband’s presence at such a high-profile event on American soil underscored the significant strides made toward inclusivity and equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. The taoiseach’s engagement and the warm welcome extended by the vice president and second gentleman illustrated the nations’ mutual commitment to advancing the cause of freedom, democracy, and human rights.

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
