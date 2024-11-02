Scroll To Top
Michigan church fires beloved music director of 34 years over same-sex marriage

Close up of mens choir members holding singing book while performing in a cathedral
Pav-Pro Photography Ltd via Shutterstock

Many of the parishioners are outraged.

Cwnewser
A MichiganCatholic church’s decision to fire longtime music director Fred Szczepanski after learning of his same-sex marriage has sparked outrage among parishioners.

Szczepanski, affectionately known as “Mr. Fred,” was dismissed by St. Francis Catholic Church in Traverse City after an anonymous letter alerted church officials to his 2020 marriage in Nevada. Traverse City news site The Ticker reports that Rev. Michael Lingaur, who recently assumed leadership at St. Francis, confirmed Szczepanski’s dismissal on October 18, three months before his planned retirement in January.

For 34 years, Szczepanski was a fixture in the community, playing a pivotal role in music ministry and church life. Parishioners say he organized services, planned music for holidays, and reached out to grieving community members. “He’s extremely talented, he’s perfect on the piano, he has perfect pitch, and because of him, I look forward to going to church every week,” longtime choir member Bob Holden told theTraverse City Record-Eagle. “I’m divorced. Do I get thrown out next?”

The firing led to demonstrations outside the church on Sunday, where supporters carried signs reading “Love Not Hate” and “Fired Not Retired.” According to reports, choir members staged a silent protest the Sunday before, leaving their seats empty and refusing to sing.

Szczepanski's husband, Bill Thompson, wrote on Facebook following his husband's firing: “Those who know Fred Szczepanski and I know that we have been together for 32 years. This last week after 35 years service to the church, he was terminated with no severance,” Thompson wrote. “This is because we legally married 4 years ago. We did this as it was covid and we wanted to protect our rights legally. Never flaunted it. Never had a celebration,” according to The Ticker.

The Diocese of Gaylord, which oversees St. Francis, acknowledged that individual parishes handle personnel decisions but added it “takes employee privacy very seriously.” Diocese spokesperson Renee Shimmel said the bishop supported the pastor’s decision but declined further comment.

Meanwhile, Szczepanski’s supporters have raised over $22,000 through a GoFundMe to assist with his legal and insurance expenses. “Fred does more than just play the piano,” said choir member Liz Yarch. “He steps in with people that don’t have family, making sure there’s a support network.”

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
