LGBTQ+ groups tell ICE to 'leave Minnesota' after killing Renee Nicole Good

Minnesota's LGBTQ+ groups have a simple but pointed message for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the state: Get out.

Over a dozen local and regional queer organizations have united to mourn Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old poet and mother-of-three fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday, while calling for the agency to cease operations in their communities.

"In Minnesota, we take care of one another," Andi Otto, executive director of Twin Cities Pride, told The Advocate. "We stand up for each other, walk alongside our neighbors and recognize that what makes Minnesota truly great is the diversity of cultures that shape the communities we call home. We strive to live our most authentic lives, and for many of us, that feels incredibly challenging right now."

Good's killing occurred after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deployed roughly 2,000 federal agents in the state as part of an aggressive crackdown on supposed fraud. Secretary Kristi Noem said that “rioters began blocking ICE officers” during what it called “targeted operations" near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, alleging that Good “weaponized” her vehicle by attempting to run over agents. Noem labeled Good's actions as "domestic terrorism" and those of the officers as "self defense," but multiple eyewitness accounts and video footage from the incident contradict this.

The footage shows Good was attempting to leave the scene by turning right when an agent, identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ross, circled her vehicle from the front and opened fire into her driver's seat window. The vehicle then crashed into a nearby light post, with Ross then walking away from the wreckage uninjured. Footage Ross took from his own cellphone shows that he was not in the path of the vehicle, and that he called Good a “fucking bitch" after firing.

Protests have erupted across the nation in reaction to both Good's killing and the increasing number of ICE raids, which have become increasingly violent. The LGBTQ+ groups, 17 in total, issued a joint statement on Friday calling for the agency to deescalate.

"We know this is only one of many deaths ICE is responsible for causing," the groups wrote. "The harmful and indiscriminate operations that are taking place now are deeply impacting the safety and well being of our communities, businesses, schools, and places of care and worship. They make all of us less safe. And they must stop."