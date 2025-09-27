Missouri LGBTQ+ center receives threat but will carry on with Pride event

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.
The GLO Center, an LGBTQ+ community center in Springfield, Missouri, closed for the day Monday after receiving a threat of violence, but it will go on with a Pride event Saturday as planned.
Executive Director Aaron Schekorra found two bullets on the ground when he opened the center Monday. “Scratched on them — there’s a word on each of them. One of them says in all caps, ‘DIE,’ and the other one says a slur for queer people, and it starts with an f, that I’d rather not repeat on the radio,” he told public radio station KCUR.
“We realized that these were left — they were left intentionally in front of our building using language that's meant to attack our community,” he said.
The center shut down for the day, but its board and staff decided Tuesday evening to go ahead with Pride on C-Street, a festival on Commercial Street, a main thoroughfare in the city, the Springfield News-Leader reports.
“Fear wants to isolate us. Pride brings us back together,” said a statement posted on the center's social media pages. “We refuse to let intimidation decide how we gather, care, or celebrate.”
The center planned Pride on C-Street “after the record-breaking success of Ozarks Pridefest this summer,” the News-Leader reports.
Pride on C-Street will be a “block-party-meets-street-fair that celebrates the history, heart, and future of our community,” the GLO Center’s website for the event says. There will be vendor booths, food and drink, and entertainment by several performers. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Security will be tight, and the center has posted safety tips for attendees.
Police are investigating the Monday incident, but no arrests have been made.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes