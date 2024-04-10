Scroll To Top
Conservatives want to boycott The North Face for sponsoring a queer summer camp (exclusive)

The North Face via Amazon.com; facebook @bravetrails

LGBTQ+ summer camp Brave Trails gave The Advocate its response to the backlash, maintaining that "the negative words from these hate groups won't stop the important work we do."

A summer camp for LGBTQ+ youth is speaking out after conservatives called for a boycott of the popular outdoor clothing brand, The North Face, simply for sponsoring them.

To incite outrage among its followers, anti-transgender extremist group Gays Against Groomers recently drudged up a post from 2021 in which The North Face announced it would be donating $70,000 to the LGBTQ+ summer camp, Brave Trails. Gays Against Groomers is identified as an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist group by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, with several of its leaders having known affiliations with far-right groups like the Proud Boys.

Gays Against Groomers described the camp, which is accredited by the American Camp Association, only as a place where “kids as young as 12” go to “perform in drag," likening the art form to the abuse of "grooming." The organization then called for a boycott of the clothing brand for its donations to the camp.

"It sounds like they are just begging for the [Bud Light] treatment, and we think we should give it to them," the group wrote, referencing the backlash the beer company received last year after a single paid promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Brave Trails is a nonprofit that focuses on leadership development in LGBTQ+ youth and allies ages 12 to 18. Communications Director Jake Young told The Advocate that they will not be deterred from their mission of supporting young queer people as "hate groups try to promote a false-narrative about the work that we do."

"For many decades, the LGBTQ+ community has been targeted with false stories and accusations," they said. "Despite this, we believe that the negative words from these groups won't stop the important work we do at Brave Trails. We remain committed to creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals, led by LGBTQ+ individuals."

Young said that "our programming is all centered around the goal of connecting LGBTQ+ youth to their people, place, and passion." For safety, those at Brave Trails are required to travel in groups of three at all times, and counselors undergo rigorous background checks and specialized training before they work with campers. Alongside first aid services, the camp also provides two counselors per cabin, and trained therapists available on-site.

Brave Trails' 2024 locations will be in New York and California, though Young said that they do not publicly reveal the addresses to protect their campers and staff, in the event of negative attention such as the recent online uproar.

"We have received an influx of negative emails and phone calls from folks who follow these news outlets," they said. "For the safety of our campers and staff, we do not share our exact camp locations and are working with cyber security authorities who continue to monitor any hateful online activity"

The North Face has not yet publicly responded to the social media wave. The Advocate has reached out to the brand and its parent company, VF Corporation, for comment.

Young said that Brave Trails is "immensely grateful for the support of our sponsors, donors, and community that helps us make an impact on youth in 50 states and 17 countries."

"Our mission is to provide inclusive environments led by and for LGBTQ+ individuals, offering resources, role models, and opportunities for youth to thrive," they said. "In light of recent negative attention from conservative groups, Brave Trails reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uplifting and empowering LGBTQ+ youth. Despite false accusations, we stand by our rigorous staff selection process and accreditation by the American Camp Association, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality."

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
