Gay New York Catholic school teacher says he was fired over a picture of him kissing his boyfriend

In New York, the recent dismissal of Michael J. Califano, a 26-year-old third-grade teacher from Maria Regina Catholic School in Seaford, allegedly over his same-sex relationship, has supured his local community to action.



Califano claims he was terminated on December 27 by the Diocese of Rockville Centre after an anonymous email sent to the diocese contained Instagram photos of him kissing his boyfriend, according to CBS News. Despite his assertion that his sexuality was the sole reason for his dismissal, the diocese, citing privacy reasons, has stated that his termination was not related to his sexual orientation.

The community’s response has been overwhelmingly supportive. About 100 supporters, including students, parents, and other community members, rallied outside the Cathedral of St. Agnes in Rockville Centre in late December. Protesters held signs with messages such as “God loves Mr. Califano, and so do we” and “Reinstate Mr. Califano,” according to the National Catholic Reporter.

Adding to the community’s support, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist Califano with his financial burdens following his dismissal. The fundraiser, nearing its $7,000 goal, underscores the financial impact of Califano’s situation and the community’s eagerness to aid him during this challenging time.

Califano’s personal history adds a poignant layer to the story. He is not only a former student and longtime educator at Maria Regina but also the son of a Nassau County Police officer who died in the line of duty, CBS News reports. His family’s deep community roots and contributions, including scholarships to Catholic high school students, have further galvanized public support.

The church’s teachings, as outlined in the Catechism, consider homosexual acts as “intrinsically disordered” yet call for individuals with same-sex attractions to be treated with respect and sensitivity, the National Catholic Reporter reports. This doctrinal stance clashes with recent Vatican decrees, which permit non-liturgical pastoral blessings for same-sex couples, showcasing a more inclusive approach under Pope Francis.

Califano’s case is not isolated. Last February, parents rallied to support a Colorado teacher who was let go from her job at a Catholic school after it was discovered that she was in a relationship with another woman.

The former teacher has hired a lawyer.