Details emerge after a Chicago man dies on the world’s biggest gay cruise

The identity of the man who died during the “world’s biggest gay festival at sea" has been revealed, along with the alleged details surrounding the circumstances of his untimely passing.

Jonathan Mindrum, 36, died on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas at around 3 a.m. on January 24, the Washington Blade reports, shortly before the ship was scheduled to reach San Juan, Puerto Rico, at 7 a.m. on January 24.

While the ship left from Miami on January 21 and returned January 28, Mindrum’s body is still in Puerto Rico at a local funeral home, according to his sister Jennifer Mindrum, whose identity was verified by the outlet after she posted on social media asking for information about her brother's death.

"My brother died Wednesday morning ... on the cruise ship. We have received hardly any information from the cruise line," she wrote in a post on Reddit.

