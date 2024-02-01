Scroll To Top
News

Details emerge after a Chicago man dies on the world’s biggest gay cruise

Jonathan Mindrum Died Gay Cruise Atlantis Events Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Ships
family photo via dignitymemorial.com; Royal Caribbean International

The identity of the man who died on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas during an Atlantis cruise has been revealed, and his family is seeking answers.

The identity of the man who died during the “world’s biggest gay festival at sea" has been revealed, along with the alleged details surrounding the circumstances of his untimely passing.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Jonathan Mindrum, 36, died on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas at around 3 a.m. on January 24, the Washington Blade reports, shortly before the ship was scheduled to reach San Juan, Puerto Rico, at 7 a.m. on January 24.

While the ship left from Miami on January 21 and returned January 28, Mindrum’s body is still in Puerto Rico at a local funeral home, according to his sister Jennifer Mindrum, whose identity was verified by the outlet after she posted on social media asking for information about her brother's death.

"My brother died Wednesday morning ... on the cruise ship. We have received hardly any information from the cruise line," she wrote in a post on Reddit.

One user responded, writing that “I believe I saw him die." He alleged that Mindrum's death occurred at the Neon Playground party in Studio B, an entertainment venue that is converted into a nightclub, where the music stopped around 3 a.m. to announce a "code alpha alpha alpha" -- code for a life-threatening medical emergency.

The commenter claimed that Mindrum was unresponsive where he was seated, and was then taken to the ship's medical center by their care team. He added that “the rumor mill aboard the ship is saying that he took a fentanyl-laced ecstasy tablet that he purchased on board."

The claims could not be verified by the outlet, and have not been confirmed by law enforcement or the cruise line, but CEO Rich Campbell confirmed Mindrum's identity to the Blade.

“Mr. Mindrum did unfortunately pass away onboard Oasis last week, but the circumstances regarding his death were not suspicious,” he said. “We are very saddened by this loss and our condolences go out to his friends and family.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest that there were at least five instances of an “alpha alpha alpha” alert issued during the voyage. It is also not the first time that a passenger has died on an Atlantis Events chartered cruise, with four such cases confirmed in recent years.

Craig Mindrum, Jonathan Mindrum’s father, told the outlet that his son was a “brilliant person as a professional consultant and thinker.”

“He had a very bright future ahead of him, so losing him is a loss not just to us but to the world,” he said. “We are in the depths of grief about losing Jonathan, and we also have important questions about the circumstances of his death and emergency services provided to him."

From Your Site Articles
NewsTravelYahoo FeedPuerto Rico
royal caribbeanpuerto ricojonathan mindrumoasis of the seasgay cruisejennifer mindrumcraig mindrumupdatecruise ship deathmiamitravelrich campbellatlantis eventsatlantis events ceonews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio