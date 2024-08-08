Scroll To Top
News

Trans woman fired by Liberty University opens up about 'awful' discrimination

Lynchburg Virginia Large metal logo sculpture Liberty University Freedom tower School of Divinity
Rosemarie Mosteller/Shutterstock

Ellenor Zinski is opening up about what went down when she was fired from Liberty University, with school officials accusing her of "denying biological and chromosomal sex assigned at birth."

Ellenor Zinski had just come out to her Human Resources department at Liberty University when she received notice of her termination.

The IT help desk specialist had informed the university of her intention to legally change her name, and that she had started hormone therapy, but she assured the school that it would not impact her ability to do her job. Zinski knew that Liberty's strict Christian beliefs may be an obstacle, but hoped “that God's love and acceptance would shine through.”

“Unfortunately, that did not happen,” Zinski recently told ABC.

Zinski has since filed a lawsuit against Liberty, accusing officials of explicitly citing her gender when giving reason for her termination. Filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the lawsuit claims that the notice cited "'denying biological and chromosomal sex assigned at birth' as the basis for her termination, stating a conflict with Liberty’s Doctrinal Statement that names 'denial of birth sex by self-identification with a different gender' as a 'sinful act prohibited by God.'"

“I started crying. It was awful,” Zinski said. “It's really hard to be rejected for something that you can't change about yourself, for who I am on the fundamental level.”

While Zinski said she made "some friends" she was able to confide in, fear of retaliation prevented her from coming out sooner, which caused great physical and mental distress during her employment. She also noted some "office talk that would kind of bring me down," but insisted that "while I was working, I was just there to work, and I was not going to try and express my identity at all.”

The lawsuit is seeking $300,000 in compensatory damages for Zinski, as well as "declaratory relief that Liberty University’s policy violates Title VII." Zinski, who is a Christianand regularly attends a welcoming church in the area, believes that she should not have to sacrifice her beliefs for she is.

"The big thing is: being Christian is a choice that I made with my heart, but being transgender is who I am," she said. "There's no conflict between my faith and my identity."

From Your Site Articles
NewsChristianityLawYahoo FeedTransgenderReligion
human resourcesamerican civil liberties unionchristian collegechristian universitydiscriminationellenor zinskilawsuitliberty universitytitle viinews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio