Scroll To Top
News

Liberty University allegedly fired a woman after she came out as transgender. Now, she's suing

Liberty University
Shutterstock; The Old Major

Ellenor Zinski claims that the Christian college fired her a month after she disclosed her identity to Human Resources and alerted them that she intended to legally change her name.

A woman is suing Liberty University after she was terminated from her position in IT when she came out as transgender.

Ellenor Zinski claimed in her lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, that the Christian college fired her a month after she disclosed her identity to Human Resources and alerted them that she intended to legally change her name. The lawsuit accuses Liberty officials of explicitly citing Zinski's gender when giving reason for her termination.

"Liberty University officials read a termination notice aloud to Ellenor citing 'denying biological and chromosomal sex assigned at birth' as the basis for her termination, stating a conflict with Liberty’s Doctrinal Statement that names 'denial of birth sex by self-identification with a different gender' as a 'sinful act prohibited by God,'" the lawsuit reads, via ABC.

The filing claims that Zinski feared the outcome, which caused great physical and mental distress during her employment.

"Ellenor’s anxiety about being discriminated against at work was so intense that she sometimes vomited," the lawsuit continues. "She used a tucked-away bathroom whose hallway’s exposed insulation meant it was rarely trafficked, and even during hot weather, she wore a branded Liberty jacket to deflect unwanted attention to her body."

The lawsuit is seeking $300,000 in compensatory damages for Zinski, as well as "declaratory relief that Liberty University’s policy violates Title VII."

“No matter your religious beliefs, it’s illegal sex discrimination to fire employees because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” ACLU of Virginia Dunn Legal Fellow Samantha Westrum said in a statement. “Just because Liberty University has decided it wants to operate by a so-called ‘doctrinal statement’ doesn’t mean it’s not bound by federal law."

For Zinski, who is a Christian and regularly attends a welcoming church in the area, “Christianity has been so weaponized against the LGBTQ community, but there doesn’t need to be a conflict."

"You can be transgender and Christian," she said. "I am.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsChristianityLawYahoo FeedTransgenderReligion
acluamerican civil liberties unionchristian collegechristianitydiscriminationellenor zinskigender identitylawsuitliberty universitytitle viitransgender womannews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio