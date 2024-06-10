Scroll To Top
News

When these Venezuelan migrants couldn't afford to get married, their community threw them a wedding

Amarilis and Mariangy Delgado Gutierrez
instagram @dorkdancingdenver

Nonprofit Dork Dancing hosted the wedding for Amarilis and Mariangy Delgado Gutierrez on Sunday, one year after they left Venezuela.

Two LGBTQ+ migrant women from Venezuela were finally able to get married over the weekend after a Denver nonprofit stepped up to host their wedding.

Amarilis and Mariangy Delgado Gutierrez began dating five years ago after knowing each other as family friends for the majority of their lives. Mariangy, who had two daughters from a previous relationship, left her boyfriend of the time to be with Amarilis, creating rifts between the women and their families, the couple recently shared with local outlet Westword.

With little social support and no right to marry, Amarilis and Mariangy decided to leave Venezuela one year ago, and set out for the United States. Their three month journey took them through the the Darién Gap, known as the most dangerous land route in the world for migrants, then through five different countries as the couple sold lollipops to fund their travel.

Amarilis and Mariangy crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas, from where a border agent directed them to a shelter in Colorado. The two spent months since providing for their family, but as they struggled to afford food for themselves and their children, they were unable to justify the cost of a $30 marriage license.

That's when the local chapter of Dork Dancing, a mental health nonprofit, got involved. After executive director Susan Law heard the couple's story, the organization offered to pay for the license and host their wedding. Amarilis and Mariangy got married over the weekend at a local park, with dozens of community members turning out to show support.

Though they didn't have a rehearsal or official schedule, the intimate celebration featured the two performing a united sand ceremony, in which they poured one vial of black sand and one vial of white sand together into the same glass. Dork Dancing has also offered to sponsor their honeymoon, though it is keeping the details a surprise for the couple.

Amarilis and Mariangy are now trying to receive work permits while making sure their daughters, 9 and 13, "do well in school." They are also saving up to live with each other, as Mariangy and the children currently share a studio apartment, and Amarilis is staying with a host family.

Despite their difficult journey, the couple is thrilled to finally be married. They now want to encourage queer people in situations like theirs to not lose hope.

"The people here have supported us a lot. We've received a lot of help from a lot of people. We can get ahead and move forward little by little," Amarilis told the outlet. "We still have a long way to go, but we're coming along little by little until we get to a stable situation. ... Keep moving forward and never give up. There's no place where life is going to be completely easy."

From Your Site Articles
NewsVenezuelaWomenWeddingLesbianFamilyYahoo FeedImmigrationPeople
amarilis delgado gutierrezcoloradodarién gapdenverdork dancinglgbtq migrantsmariangy delgado gutierrezmigrantssouth americasouthern bordertexasu.s. mexico borderunited statesvenezuelaweddingnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio