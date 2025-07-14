Hi there,

📚 LaVonnia Moore devoted 15 years to cultivating a library in rural Georgia where every patron felt seen. Yet in a matter of hours in June, the librarian’s career was upended by political outrage and quiet maneuvers among county officials after she included a book with a transgender character in a public display, government records show. Those records, obtained by The Advocate, show how transphobia fueled the decision.

👀 Donald Trump wants to revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship — but under the Constitution, he can’t do that. O'Donnell didn't hold back in her response to the president.

⚡ As Superman dominates the box office, the new Clark Kent, David Corenswet, carries the legacy of not just a fictional hero but a real-life tale of resilience involving two men who understood the meaning of fight: Christopher Reeve, the actor-turned-activist paralyzed in 1995, who will forever be known as Superman, and Michael Manganiello, a trailblazing gay HIV survivor who helped Reeve channel his celebrity into groundbreaking advocacy. The Advocate's John Casey spoke with Manganiello about the late actor and his work.

Bombshell records expose political plot to oust rural Georgia librarian over LGBTQ+ book Courtesy LaVonnia Moore (left)

Donald Trump threatens to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship — but he can't Trump: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images; O'Donnell: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Why is the Army recommending training for this transgender officer that the Pentagon plans to oust? Courtesy Nicolas Talbott

This gay grandpa was fined $16k for protesting trans youth suicides, and he would 'do it again' Photo by Dillon Tanner courtesy of James Lantz

Puerto Rico trans rights advocates prepare legal fight as GOP governor considers gender-affirming care ban RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Trump's DOJ subpoenas doctors and medical clinics that care for transgender youth Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock

Experts brace for crisis as Trump administration’s end to key emergency resource for LGBTQ+ youth looms Andrew Cline/Shutterstock; shutterstock creative; Andrew Leyden/Shutterstock

