📚 LaVonnia Moore devoted 15 years to cultivating a library in rural Georgia where every patron felt seen. Yet in a matter of hours in June, the librarian’s career was upended by political outrage and quiet maneuvers among county officials after she included a book with a transgender character in a public display, government records show. Those records, obtained by The Advocate, show how transphobia fueled the decision.
👀 Donald Trump wants to revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship — but under the Constitution, he can’t do that. O'Donnell didn't hold back in her response to the president.
⚡ As Superman dominates the box office, the new Clark Kent, David Corenswet, carries the legacy of not just a fictional hero but a real-life tale of resilience involving two men who understood the meaning of fight: Christopher Reeve, the actor-turned-activist paralyzed in 1995, who will forever be known as Superman, and Michael Manganiello, a trailblazing gay HIV survivor who helped Reeve channel his celebrity into groundbreaking advocacy. The Advocate's John Casey spoke with Manganiello about the late actor and his work.
