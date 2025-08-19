Hi there,

🚨 Hillary Clinton predicts the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn marriage equality, and she's urging LGBTQ+ couples to get married while they still can. In a recent interview, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate warned that the court will overturn the federal right to marry just as the court overturned the federal right to abortion access.

➡️ The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins interviewed Andry Hernández Romero, the gay asylum-seeker disappeared by the U.S. government to the CECOT prison in El Salvador for more than 120 days. He opened up about his experience and how he's processing what happened to him.

📣 President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C. policing, billed as a crackdown on violent crime, has quickly turned into an economic and cultural crisis for the capital’s LGBTQ+ nightlife. For LGBTQ+ business owners, the federal presence is threatening the fragile ecosystems that sustain D.C.’s queer communities.

