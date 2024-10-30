Scroll To Top
Election

Nancy Pelosi on who will win, Mike Johnson’s threat to ax Obamacare, and the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ hate

Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi
Pool/Getty Images

Pelosi also said that the sentence her husband’s attacker received was a “very, very good decision,” but that the family continues to suffer from the horrible incident.

Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

As the 2024 election looms, U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi remains steadfast in her belief that Vice President Kamala Harris will claim victory, as long as Democrats rally at the polls.

Support The Advocate's journalism. Find out how you can contribute here.

“The votes are there for us; we just have to turn them out,” she predicted during a wide-ranging interview with The Advocate.

Amid her cautious optimism, Pelosi is deeply concerned about the Republican Party’s rising influence, which she views as a troubling shift toward extremist rhetoric and actions, from health care repeal to Christian nationalism, anti-LGBTQ+ policies, hate speech, and a broad assault on democratic principles.

While discussing the upcoming election, Pelosi saw the news about House Speaker Mike Johnson pledging to “dismantle the Affordable Care Act within the first 100 days” if Republicans win. Pelosi, who helped lead the ACA into law over a decade ago, reacted immediately and was incensed by Johnson’s statement. “This is an unconscionable attack on millions of Americans who depend on the ACA for basic health coverage,” she said.

For Pelosi, the ACA represents a milestone in the fight for health care equity, and she warns that repealing it would harm countless individuals, particularly those with preexisting conditions who might otherwise face denials or skyrocketing premiums.

“ACA has been popular, so I can’t see how saying something like this before the election helps Republicans,” she pointed out.

“It’s reckless and shortsighted,” Pelosi stated firmly. “The ACA has saved lives and expanded access to care for marginalized communities, including the LGBTQ+ population, which has historically faced disparities in healthcare.”

Pelosi also raised concerns about how a repeal would impact women’s health services, mental health support, and addiction treatment — all vital services expanded under the ACA. “Taking that away would be disastrous, particularly at a time when so many are still recovering from the lasting effects of the pandemic,” she said.

The former House speaker said she sees the LGBTQ+ community as an increasing target of rising hate, recently hearing firsthand a story that proved her point.

“I was at an event on Tuesday and talked to a San Francisco couple who were confronted with slurs at a New York airport by Trump supporters who were flying in for the Madison Square Garden rally,” Pelosi said. “Imagine, two men, minding their own business, harassed because of their identity. This is the America Trump has fostered, where hate speech isn’t just normalized — it’s rewarded.”

And LGBTQ+ hate hit close to home in the form of conspiracy theories surrounding her own family. This week, David DePape was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for breaking into Pelosi and her husband’s San Francisco house. DePape told authorities he was after the former speaker. Pelso wasn’t home at the time, so he attacked her husband, Paul, who suffered severe injuries. Afterward, right-wingers falsely accused Pelosi’s husband of secretly having an affair with DePape.

“It was a year ago Monday that my husband was attacked,” Pelosi recalled. “Yesterday, his attacker was sentenced, and it was a very, very good decision. But remember what they did after the attack? They went on to TV and said my husband and his attacker were gay lovers and all this stuff. Of course, it's ridiculous, but making it sound like that being gay lovers was something that was bad. It's so hateful and such a terrible thing at what was and continues to be a very difficult time for our family.”

Pelosi added that she believes such incidents reveal the real-world implications of Donald Trump’s rhetoric, which she says empowers individuals to act on prejudice openly.

Pelosi, a practicing Catholic, is also alarmed by the rise of Christian nationalism and what she sees as a distortion of religious values. She warns that the movement often weaponizes religion against marginalized groups.

“There is nothing truly Christian about this nationalism. It’s frightening and un-Christian to use religion to justify exclusion and hate,” she said. “These ideologies endanger democratic values, and this rhetoric obscures its divisive aims, urging voters to see through what is a facade.”

Referring to former President Donald Trump, Pelosi said, “This candidate for president has normalized hate speech, and he’s responsible for a nationwide shift toward discriminatory language. It’s also local, it’s humorized. Hate has become normalized, and people act on it without shame or accountability,”

On a positive note, Pelosi praised Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as a terrific surrogate for Harris. “He’s knowledgeable, visionary, values-based, and he embodies the party’s aspirations for a united America,” she noted. “It’s heartening to see him speak to the issues in a way that is both persuasive and hopeful.”

Pelosi also finds common ground with former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who recently warned that Johnson may not act impartially if Trump loses the election. Pelosi echoes Cheney’s sentiment, emphasizing that Johnson’s allegiance to Trump raises concerns over his commitment to democracy.

Cheney and Pelosi both worry that Johnson, an outspoken supporter of Trump’s “Big Lie” that he lost the 2020 election, would attempt to undermine the election process to benefit Trump.

“We have to take him seriously,” Pelosi urged. “Johnson’s actions may go beyond rhetoric to jeopardize the integrity of the electoral process. This election could define the future of our nation.”

She sees Johnson’s position as a potential “Trojan horse” for anti-democratic measures, which she fears could erode Americans’ trust in democratic institutions.

“When someone shows you, time and again, that they’ll prioritize party over democratic principles, that’s not someone who will honor their oath,” said Pelosi, who is confident Democrats can retake the House. “That’s why it’s imperative that Hakeem Jeffries is handed the gavel as speaker of the House on January 3, 2025.”

For Pelosi, the future of American democracy is on the line more than ever. She underscored the importance of voting, saying, “The votes are there; we just have to get them out. Our job is to mobilize, to get out the vote, and to do so in a way that is principled and effective.”

ElectionYahoo FeedNewsPolitics
2024 electionaffordable care actchristian nationalismdemocratsdonald trumpelectionhakeem jeffrieshate speechkamala harrislgbtq populationmarginalized communitiesmike johnsonnancy pelosirepublican partysan franciscospeaker emerita nancy pelosi
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Latest Stories

John Casey

John Casey is senior editor of The Advocate, writing columns about political, societal, and topical issues with leading newsmakers of the day. The columns include interviews with Sam Altman, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Coolidge, Kelly Ripa and Mark Counselos, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shirley MacLaine, Nancy Pelosi, Tony Fauci, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, and many others. John spent 30 years working as a PR professional on Capitol Hill, Hollywood, the Nobel Prize-winning UN IPCC, and with four of the largest retailers in the U.S.
John Casey is senior editor of The Advocate, writing columns about political, societal, and topical issues with leading newsmakers of the day. The columns include interviews with Sam Altman, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Coolidge, Kelly Ripa and Mark Counselos, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shirley MacLaine, Nancy Pelosi, Tony Fauci, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, and many others. John spent 30 years working as a PR professional on Capitol Hill, Hollywood, the Nobel Prize-winning UN IPCC, and with four of the largest retailers in the U.S.
Read Full Bio