📺 Anyone else check out Vice President Kamala Harris's SNL appearance? Are you keeping calm-ala and carrying on-ala? Comedian Maya Rudolph played the presidential nominee consulting with herself in the mirror with Harris being the reflection. It was a good sketch. 📺
🗳️ DNC pollster Celinda Lake — who worked for President Joe Biden in 2020 — is cautiously optimistic about Tuesday. We are too, Celinda.
❌ There have been more and more hate groups springing up across the U.S. We've gathered information on more than 20 groups that are promoting anti-LGBTQ+ hate. Here are the groups you need to know that are attacking queer lives.
Have you kept up with our 2024 election coverage?
- Why The Advocate endorses Kamala Harris for president
- How pro-LGBTQ+ is Kamala Harris?
- Our 2024 LGBTQ+ voter guide
- Kamala Harris's 'first priority' as president
- Where does Donald Trump stand on LGBTQ+ rights?
- Kamala Harris: Our One-on-One With the Vice President
