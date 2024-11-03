Hello-amala,



📺 Anyone else check out Vice President Kamala Harris's SNL appearance? Are you keeping calm-ala and carrying on-ala? Comedian Maya Rudolph played the presidential nominee consulting with herself in the mirror with Harris being the reflection. It was a good sketch. 📺



🗳️ DNC pollster Celinda Lake — who worked for President Joe Biden in 2020 — is cautiously optimistic about Tuesday. We are too, Celinda.



❌ There have been more and more hate groups springing up across the U.S. We've gathered information on more than 20 groups that are promoting anti-LGBTQ+ hate. Here are the groups you need to know that are attacking queer lives.



🌈 Look, the answer! 🌈 Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. This week’s question: Who was the first elected lesbian governor? This week's answer: Well, it's tricky. Maura Healey of Massachusetts won first thanks to her being on the East Coast. Tina Kotek of Oregon was elected the same night but she's on the West Coast. So, both Healey and Kotek won their elections to be governors on the same day in 2020.