Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids brings her intersectional experience as an LGBTQ+ Native American to Capitol Hill

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat from Kansas , broke new ground in Congress in 2019 as one of the few out LGBTQ + and Native American members. Representing Kansas’s Third Congressional District, Davids is not only a vital advocate for diverse, marginalized communities but also a bipartisan force. In a spring interview with The Advocate, Davids discussed her commitment to bridging divides in Congress and protecting communities from rising discrimination and bullying, especially toward LGBTQ+ youth .

Davids’s experience underscores her groundbreaking role: a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress, alongside Deb Haaland of New Mexico , now the U.S. Secretary of the Interior in the Biden administration. She reflected on her responsibility to represent those historically excluded from Washington’s power circles, explaining that “when you’re used to being the only person like you in a room, there’s a level of just awareness of that.” She added that her visible identity as both Native and LGBTQ+ often allows her to break down assumptions and build connections across party lines.

For Davids, a commitment to her district comes with an understanding of the broader struggles facing LGBTQ+ young people, especially amid tragic cases like that of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary and transgender teen with Native American roots who died by suicide in Oklahoma this year. The tragedy brought national attention to the dangers of bullying, especially in politically charged states. President Joe Biden issued a statement honoring Benedict : “Every young person deserves to have the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are.” Davids expressed similar sentiments, explaining her dedication to inclusion and respect for LGBTQ+ youth. She also highlighted the importance of federal protections, such as the Equality Act, to ensure these communities receive “the same dignity and respect as everyone else.”

Davids is proud of reaching across the aisle and finding common ground with Republican colleagues, which she describes as an essential skill in today’s Congress. Davids has prioritized bipartisan issues, such as infrastructure investments, in her work on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “The more nerdy you get, the more bipartisan you can be,” she said, explaining how focusing on transportation, veteran services, and small business initiatives has allowed her to work productively with colleagues despite current political tensions. In 2023, she cosponsored 236 pieces of legislation, with more than 70 percent bipartisan support. Her recent efforts have brought about practical changes in Kansas, including clean water infrastructure, road safety upgrades, and federal grants to support job creation.

However, the current political climate, she notes, poses unique challenges. As Republican leaders, including former President Donald Trump , embrace divisive rhetoric, Davids worries about its impact on young people and LGBTQ+ communities. She noted that prominent lawmakers such as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert — two ultra-vocal flamethrowers — fuel public divisiveness rather than seek solutions. “There are already too many young people who think that maybe they shouldn’t be here or that things would be better if they weren’t,” Davids said, stressing the need for elected officials to prioritize community safety and mental health.

Davids says that her connection to her constituents is crucial to her role. According to her 2023 year-end report , her office responded to more than 124,000 messages, hosted over 200 meetings, and resolved 1,650 cases for Kansans, including veterans and taxpayers seeking assistance. Her office has also facilitated grant funding to bolster the Kansas City area, creating jobs and improving public safety.

“Every opportunity we have to make sure to say, ‘Please talk to somebody, please reach out,’ is so important,” Davids told The Advocate, noting that she is in frequent contact with groups like the Trevor Project to ensure her legislative work aligns with the needs of LGBTQ+ young people. “As a federal legislator, I’m going to do what I can to try to work on legislation to try to humanize the experience that people are having for folks,” she said, adding, “It’s also on all of us to check in on people and to try to be as supportive of folks as we can be.”

Amid her advocacy, Davids is also pragmatic about achieving progress in today’s polarized Congress. A former mixed martial artist, she likened the fight for positive change to training for a competition, explaining that difficult times and struggles bring about growth and strength. “I legitimately think that in a hundred years from now, people are going to look back on this time in history, and I believe they’re going to be saying, ‘That was one of the most tumultuous, difficult times, and we came out stronger because of it,’” she said.