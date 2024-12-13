Hi there,

🚨 Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace is claiming a foster care activist attacked her. Earlier this week, the South Carolina representative said she was assaulted by a pro-trans rights advocate then she had him arrested. However, eyewitness reports don’t support her story.

🚽 Donald Trump apparently doesn't want to discuss anti-trans bathroom bans even though his political party is starting to use them at the Capitol and elsewhere. He said it was an issue dividing the country. Really? Wonder if the millions of Trump campaign dollars spent demonizing trans people could have something to do with that...

🕯️ We're taking a moment in this newsletter to honor Troy Masters, publisher of LGBTQ+ news outlet the Los Angeles Blade. Masters was 63.

⚡Sheryl Lee Ralph graced the stage at equalpride's Out100 event Wednesday night (equalpride is The Advocate's parent company). The Advocate honored Ralph as its Advocate of the Year. Check out what she had to say about advocacy and what wisdom she gave during her speech here.

