Religion

Vatican adds event for LGBTQ+ Catholics to Holy Year calendar

An Italian association for LGBTQ+ Christians has announced that it will perform a pilgrimage in September, marking one of the hundreds of events in next year's Jubilee.

An LGBTQ+ group's event has been added to the Vatican's official 2025 calendar as the church has granted its request to participate in the upcoming Jubilee.

The Catholic Holy Year begins on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and runs through Jan. 6, 2026. Jubilees, celebratory years of remission and universal pardons, typically occur once every 25 years, and usually involve a pilgrimage to a sacred site. Those who travel to Rome can pass through "Holy Doors" that will be open at four basilicas in Rome.

La Tenda di Gionata (Jonathan’s Tent), an Italian association for LGBTQ+ Christians, has announced that it will perform a pilgrimage in September, marking one of the hundreds of events in the Jubilee next year. The group celebrated the announcement in a statement, saying it is "thrilled to share a significant milestone in our journey."

"On September 6th at 3:00 PM, we will gather in Rome to share our message of inclusion, love, and faith," the organization wrote. "We will invite all associations and groups dedicated to supporting LGBT+ individuals and their families to join us as we officially cross the Holy Door of the Jubilee at St. Peter’s Basilica."

Agnese Palmucci, a spokesperson for the Vatican's evangelization office, which is organizing the Jubilee, told Reuters that the group's inclusion does not signify the church's support, but that anyone can organize a pilgrimage.

"They are not sponsored activities," she said. "Once it is ascertained that there is space, we insert the pilgrimage into the general calendar."

La Tenda di Gionata arranges pastoral events (spiritual retreats, community meetings, pilgrimages, etc.), for "all who are interested, to help LGBT people and their families feel welcome in their Church, but also to foster in our Christian communities listening and to get to know each other."

The group still celebrated their event's inclusion, saying that "this notable event will be a unique opportunity to stand united and bear witness to the beauty of a Church that embraces everyone without exclusion."

"United under one tent, guided by hope," it wrote.

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
