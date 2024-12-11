Scroll To Top
Politics

Donald Trump's lesbian niece Mary Trump slams him as 'deeply ignorant, cruel man'

Mary Trump speaks during Jim Owles Winter Pride Gala Award Ceremony at Hard Rock Cafe Times Square NYC
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

"He doesn’t know what he’s talking about," Mary Trump recently said of her uncle's plan to end birthright citizenship.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Mary Trump doesn't think her uncle's plan to end birthright citizenship will go anywhere — but that doesn't make him any less "despicable" for it.

The clinical psychologist and author recently slammed the president-elect's proposed policy, telling MSNBC that the outlandish suggestion just demonstrates how little he knows about the legislative process — and even the Constitution.

Donald Trump recently doubled down on his call to end birthright citizenship, which grants those born in the United States citizenship regardless of their parents' citizenship, during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, in which he told host Kristen Welker that “we have to end it."

When Welker noted that birthright citizenship is enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment, which cannot be overturned without the support of at least two-thirds of Congress, the president-elect responded: “Well, we’re going to have to get it changed. Maybe have to go back to the people.”

Donald Trump also falsely claimed that “We’re the only country that has it" — the United States is one of 33 countries that has birthright citizenship. To his niece, it's clear "he doesn’t know what he’s talking about."

"I think that’s the first time he’s ever heard any part of the Constitution in his life," Mary Trump said. “He’s a deeply ignorant, cruel man who seems to forget that his father was a first-generation American. So, if it hadn’t been for birthright citizenship, my grandfather probably wouldn’t have been allowed to stay here.”

As Trump noted, her uncle's mother was born in Scotland, and his father’s parents were both born in the Kingdom of Bavaria. Though she also asserted that it isn't immigrants like his parents the president-elect wants to target, but rather that "the immigrants Donald hates are people of color."

"What he also doesn’t understand is the reason why we have the Fourteenth Amendment was because we enslaved an entire race of people, and it was to ensure that after the Civil War was over and they were freed, they were, in short, protected by citizenship being conferred upon them," Trump said."

“So, it’s a power grab," she continued. "I don’t think there is any mechanism by which he can make it happen, but this is another instance in which we are in the unfortunate position of having to rely on Republicans to do the right thing and protect American citizens."

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedImmigrationDonald TrumpNews
birthright citizenshipdonald trumpfourteenth amendmentimmigrant rightsimmigrationimmigration equalityimmigration reformkristen welkermary trumpmeet the presspolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio