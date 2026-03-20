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Former Minneapolis City Council Member Andrea Jenkins
Print Issue

Trans trailblazer Andrea Jenkins on her history-making political career in Minneapolis

Upon her retirement, Jenkins reflects on her game-changing tenure on the Minneapolis City Council.

chuck norris
Obituaries

Chuck Norris, panned for past antigay remarks, dies at 86

The former action star died in Hawaii on Thursday morning, according to his family.

man looking in mirror
Mental Health

How Ozempic is impacting gay men's body image—and ability to bottom

Everything you need to know about the benefits and drawbacks of this trending drug.

A pair of hands wearing blue, medical gloves hold a vial of liquid and a syringe. They are extracting liquid from the vial into the syringe.
HIV

Struggling with daily HIV meds? Monthly shots may be the answer

A once-a-month option could ease the burden of HIV care while improving outcomes, researchers say.

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