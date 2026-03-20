🗳️ "A blatant attempt to steal the fundamental right to vote." That's what a group of LGBTQ+ rights organizations is calling the SAVE America Act, federal legislation that would require proof of citizenship to vote. The proposed law would make it harder for people who have changed their names -- such as trans people and some married people -- to cast their ballots.

Follow the money. That's what Rachel Maddow says about trying to understand Trump's war in Iran. In her show this week, Maddow explained who benefits financially from this conflict -- and it's exactly who you'd expect.

People living with HIV who struggle to keep up with taking daily pills saw significant benefits from long-acting injections, according to a new study. Researchers say the study offers real promise for the future of HIV care.

Until next time,

The Advocate team

Struggling with daily HIV meds? Monthly shots may be the answer Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty Images

NASCAR indefinitely suspends driver who mocked IndyCar racer’s ‘gay voice’ Sean Gardner/Getty Images & Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is running a conversion therapy program. We must not let it stand Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Tennessee Republicans advance bill targeting what students can call transgender educators BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Spacey settles with 3 alleged sexual assault victims ahead of civil trial in London Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images