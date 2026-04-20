⚖️ A federal judge called RFK Jr. an "unserious" leader whose anti-trans policies cause "very real harm to very real people," according to a ruling issued Saturday over the health secretary's attempt to restrict gender-affirming care for minors. Read Judge Mustafa T. Kasubhai's scathing rebuke.
For 26 years, the Ohio drag queen known as Ms. Demure has hosted a public access television show. A proposed drag ban in that state could bring the show — along with some other public drag performances — to an end.
The hottest ticket in Washington right now? The Grindr White House Correspondents' Dinner pre-party. Here's what to know about the event.
Until next time,
The Advocate team
Federal judge unloads on ‘unserious’ RFK Jr., says anti-trans policy showed his ‘cruelty’
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For 26 years, an Ohio drag queen has hosted a local TV show. A proposed drag ban could end it
Ms. Demure/YouTube
Andy Beshear calls out Trump’s abuse of faith while accepting LGBTQ+ allyship award
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Grindr’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner pre-party is the hottest ticket in Washington
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Republican attempt to erase trans women could derail long-awaited Smithsonian museum
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Trump calls Oval Office DoorDash stunt ‘tacky’ after driver rejects his transphobic question
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