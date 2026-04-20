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two jail cells
National

Appeals court clears path to move trans women into men’s prisons despite sexual assault risk

Transgender women must now argue individually that transfers would put them in harm’s way.

kash patel
National

The Atlantic calls Kash Patel’s $250 million defamation lawsuit ‘meritless’

“We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit,” a company spokesperson told The Advocate.

andy beshear
National

Andy Beshear calls out Trump’s abuse of faith while accepting LGBTQ+ allyship award

The Kentucky governor says standing with transgender people isn’t risky. It’s how you win.

two people, one white and one black, sittting in chairs. the black person is dressed in drag. the whie person is dressed in jeans and a sweater
States

For 26 years, an Ohio drag queen has hosted a local TV show. A proposed drag ban could end it

Ms. Demure says the bill could reach beyond nightlife, affecting Pride, youth events, and public life.

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