⚖️ A federal judge called RFK Jr. an "unserious" leader whose anti-trans policies cause "very real harm to very real people," according to a ruling issued Saturday over the health secretary's attempt to restrict gender-affirming care for minors. Read Judge Mustafa T. Kasubhai's scathing rebuke.

For 26 years, the Ohio drag queen known as Ms. Demure has hosted a public access television show. A proposed drag ban in that state could bring the show — along with some other public drag performances — to an end.

The hottest ticket in Washington right now? The Grindr White House Correspondents' Dinner pre-party. Here's what to know about the event.

Until next time,

The Advocate team

MS NOW’s Vaughn Hillyard on becoming a new father and life on the White House beat MS NOW

Republican attempt to erase trans women could derail long-awaited Smithsonian museum Al Drago/Getty Images