Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

University of Arkansas campus
Education

U of Arkansas withdraws offer to new law school dean because she supported trans athletes

The university announced Emily Suski's hiring last week, then changed course after conservatives spoke out against her views.

Saving Face, the Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love, Imagin Me & You
Arts & Entertainment

9 lesbian rom-coms that actually don't suck

Look, rom-coms can be terrible, but these sapphic versions will have you loving love again!

Anna Kjellbin and Ronja Savolainen playing hockey
Arts & Entertainment

Lesbian hockey players will live out 'Heated Rivalry' at the upcoming Olympics

"On the ice, she’s my enemy," hockey star Ronja Savolainen said.

Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam, and Craig Kelly on Queer as Folk 1999; Russell T Davies on a red carpet in November 2025; Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie on Heated Rivalry
Arts & Entertainment

Russell T Davies claps back at Heated Rivalry v. Queer as Folk comparisons

The Queer as Folk creator shared his own thoughts about Heated Rivalry in response to a "snooty" review.

More For You

@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved