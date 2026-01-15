➡️ The person who has been throwing bags of dog poop at an LGBTQ+ youth center in Los Angeles has been found — but isn’t facing any charges.

Los Angeles police won't stop man from throwing dog poop at LGBTQ+ youth center ©2025 google maps data Unless an officer witnesses it directly, the man who has been throwing bags of dog poop at Mi SELA won't face charges.

U of Arkansas withdraws offer to new law school dean because she supported trans athletes Chad Robertson Media/Shutterstock The university announced Emily Suski's hiring last week, then changed course after conservatives spoke out against her views.

Virginia school board adopts anti-transgender policy and blocks LGBTQ+ club YouTube/King George County Schools “They don’t realize how large a part of their school those kids make up,” a queer middle school student told The Advocate.

Renee Good's family reveals she randomly encountered ICE and stopped to observe Christopher Penler/Shuttershock.com Renee Nicole Good wasn't following ICE agents "all day" before she was killed, her family says.

As LGBTQ+ people go back into the closet under Trump, the Human Rights Campaign reveals plan to fight back Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images Parents hide who they are at their children’s schools, workers shrink themselves to keep their jobs, and couples think twice before holding hands on the street, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said.

