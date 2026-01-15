Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

As LGBTQ+ people go back into the closet under Trump, the Human Rights Campaign reveals plan to fight back

Parents hide who they are at their children’s schools, workers shrink themselves to keep their jobs, and couples think twice before holding hands on the street, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said.

a sign at a protest reading new year same fight to exist

LGBTQ+ people are less out than they were before Donald Trump took office the second time, the Human Rights Campaign reports.

Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

In Washington, D.C., just blocks from the White House, where President Donald Trump is directing what civil rights advocates describe as an accelerating authoritarian overhaul of federal power, the Human Rights Campaign on Thursday released a new political playbook and a stark assessment of what the first year of Trump’s second term has meant for LGBTQ+ Americans.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The organization’s twin reports, One Year Out: LGBTQ+ Messaging Playbook for the Midterms and One Year In: LGBTQ+ Americans Under the Trump Administration, sketch both a campaign strategy and a warning flare. Together, they argue that LGBTQ+ Americans are becoming less visible, less safe, and less secure as federal protections shrink and culture war policies are nationalized.

hrc chief of staff jay brown Human Rights Campaign Chief of Staff Jay Brown introduces HRC President Kelley Robinson at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate

Related: Massive ‘No Kings’ rally in D.C. features LGBTQ+ rights advocates: 'This is my country too'

Related: What does Donald Trump’s ‘shocking and devastating’ victory and a second term mean for the LGBTQ+ community?

“These are harrowing times,” HRC President Kelley Robinson told a room of strategists, advocates, and journalists. “The emergency that we warned about is no longer a warning. It is the reality that we are living inside.”

In 2023, as Republicans began targeting the LGBTQ+ community in legislatures nationwide, HRC issued a national state of emergency.

A quiet retreat

Nearly half of LGBTQ+ adults now report being less “out” than they were a year ago, according to HRC’s new national survey. More than half say they are less visible in public life. Two-thirds of transgender and nonbinary Americans report difficulty accessing health care. Robinson described what the numbers mean in daily life: parents hiding who they are at their children’s schools, workers shrinking themselves to keep their jobs, and couples thinking twice before holding hands on the street.

“I’m going to say that again,” Robinson said. “Nearly half of LGBTQ+ people say that they are less out than they were just a year ago.”

Related: ‘Overjoyed’ HRC President Kelley Robinson and wife Becky George welcome second child

Related: Inside the fight against Trump in red states: It 'isn't just about Pride. It's about power'

She translated the numbers into lived reality: parents hiding who they are at their children’s schools, workers shrinking themselves to keep their jobs, patients avoiding doctors’ offices, and couples thinking twice before holding hands on the street.

hrc president kelley robinson standing at a lectern HRC President Kelley Robinson introduces the organization's twin reports on life for LGBTQ+ people in the second Trump administration.Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate

Two-thirds of transgender and nonbinary Americans now report difficulty accessing health care, she said, as federal HIV research funding has been slashed and hospitals turn patients away. At work, LGBTQ+ people report rising discrimination and declining safety, with more than 80 percent of those experiencing bias considering leaving their jobs, instability that ripples through families, housing, and local economies.

Robinson said the administration has “nationalized” policies once confined to conservative statehouses, weakening civil rights enforcement, slashing public health investment, and redirecting federal resources toward immigration enforcement, accelerating what she described as a systematic erosion of safety, dignity, and economic security.

A doctrine of offense

HRC’s new playbook urges candidates to reject cautious, defensive campaigning and instead define themselves before opponents do, lead with shared values, confront misinformation directly, and go on offense.

Robinson cited recent elections as proof of concept: Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger’s 15-point win in Virginia, Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill’s victory in New Jersey, and Omaha, Nebraska, Mayor John Ewing Jr.’s race, in which culture war attacks were met with a blunt refrain: “My opponent is focused on potties. I’m focused on potholes.”

Related: Illinois Gov. Pritzker stands up for LGBTQ+ community in fiery HRC speech

Related: HRC honors Jonathan Capehart, Ina Fried, and Nico Lang for LGBTQ+ journalism that breaks through the noise

In an interview with The Advocate, Robinson said HRC is pressing the incoming Spanberger administration to immediately and fully enforce the Virginia Values Act, the state’s nondiscrimination law, particularly in schools and other public spaces.

“Our number one ask is full enforcement and implementation of the Virginia Values Act,” Robinson said. “That will make sure that in schools, workplaces, and public spaces, people get the dignity and respect they deserve.”

kelley robinson, joey teitelbaum, mini timmaraju and jonathan capehart HRC President Kelley Robinson, Global Strategy Group Senior Vice President Joey Teitelbaum, Reproductive Freedom For All Preident Mini Timmaraju, and MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart discuss the state of LGBTQ+ Americans under the second Trump administration.Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate

She added, “People cast their vote as a hope and a prayer for the future they want. What we saw in Virginia is a bellwether for what we’ll see across the country, people rebuking extremism and demanding leaders who focus on affordability, safe schools, and real solutions.”

She added that Spanberger’s inauguration on Saturday, which will include LGBTQ+ groups in official events, signals a more welcoming vision of the state.

“Virginia is not just for lovers,” Robinson said. “Virginia is for everybody.”

Voters are not where Republicans think they are

Joey Teitelbaum, senior vice president of research at Global Strategy Group, said battleground polling conducted with HRC reveals that Republicans have misread public sentiment on LGBTQ+ equality.

Her firm has never found more than 18 percent of voters in any state who believe being transgender should be illegal, meaning more than four in five voters are not aligned with efforts to legislate transgender people out of public life. Democrats, she said, hold roughly a two-to-one trust advantage on LGBTQ+ issues.

Related: These are not ordinary times: How the Human Rights Campaign plans to move forward

Related: Human Rights Campaign calls on LGBTQ+ community to dream & to fight for equality at national dinner

But Teitelbaum also argued that voters instinctively recognize a broader pattern, that policies aimed at transgender Americans are part of a recurring cycle of removing rights from marginalized communities.

“People see how the persecution of one can lead to the persecution of many,” she said, noting that the Equality Act’s overwhelming popularity allows it to be framed as the modern analogue of the Civil Rights Act, especially among Black voters. “When we make that connection explicit, it reframes the entire conversation.”

The freedom frame and connecting the dots

Mini Timmaraju, president of Reproductive Freedom For All, echoed that analysis, urging candidates to link abortion restrictions, anti-trans policies, immigration crackdowns, and attacks on protesters as part of the same governing philosophy.

She described the U.S. Supreme Court’s anti-abortion ruling in Dobbs as “the first hit on DEI,” stripping bodily autonomy and opening the door to broader rollbacks.

Related: HRC drops sponsorships from weapons manufacturers after pressure from advocacy groups

Related: LGBTQ+ people are far better off under Joe Biden than Donald Trump, HRC report shows

“They did this to women and people who could get pregnant,” Timmaraju said. “Of course, they can do this to trans kids. Of course, they can do this to people protesting ICE in their communities.”

Reframing the national story

Jonathan Capehart, the Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and co-host of The Weekend on MS NOW, who until recently also served as an associate editor at The Washington Post, said the most alarming finding in the new HRC data is how quietly LGBTQ+ Americans are disappearing from public life.

“That’s people deciding it’s safer to disappear,” Capehart said.

He urged newsrooms to stop treating LGBTQ+ coverage as siloed or niche and instead integrate LGBTQ+ experiences into national reporting on economic insecurity, workplace instability, and health care access. He said that at editorial meetings with his producers and co-hosts ahead of each show, conversations about guests to book on the program involve issues of intersectinality.

“When we talk about staying in your job, when we talk about health care access, LGBTQ+ people are right in the middle of those stories,” he said. “They’re not an aside. They’re not a footnote.”

The shadow of Renee Nicole Good

As the briefing unfolded, the killing of Renee Nicole Good, a poet, mother of three, and member of the LGBTQ+ community, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week, loomed heavily over the room.

Advocates have questioned the federal government’s account of the shooting, arguing that Good was not a threat but a neighbor observing ICE activity in her community. Her death, mere blocks from where George Floyd was murdered, has become a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration enforcement and federal power, and a haunting emblem of what Robinson described as the growing human cost of normalized state violence.

A message to those retreating

After the event, Robinson was asked what she would say to LGBTQ+ Americans who are frightened, exhausted, or quietly retreating from public life.

“You are enough,” she said. “Every day that you show up being exactly who you are is as much resistance as you’ve got to have.”

HRC plans to deploy its playbook nationwide, mobilizing what it calls up to 75 million “Equality Voters” ahead of the 2026 midterms.

donald trumpglobal strategy grouphuman rights campaignjoey teitelbaumjonathan capehartkelley robinsonlgbtqmini timmarajums nownonbinaryreproductive freedom for allthe weekendtransgender

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

University of Arkansas campus
Education

U of Arkansas withdraws offer to new law school dean because she supported trans athletes

The university announced Emily Suski's hiring last week, then changed course after conservatives spoke out against her views.

Saving Face, the Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love, Imagin Me & You
Arts & Entertainment

9 lesbian rom-coms that actually don't suck

Look, rom-coms can be terrible, but these sapphic versions will have you loving love again!

Anna Kjellbin and Ronja Savolainen playing hockey
Arts & Entertainment

Lesbian hockey players will live out 'Heated Rivalry' at the upcoming Olympics

"On the ice, she’s my enemy," hockey star Ronja Savolainen said.

Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam, and Craig Kelly on Queer as Folk 1999; Russell T Davies on a red carpet in November 2025; Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie on Heated Rivalry
Arts & Entertainment

Russell T Davies claps back at Heated Rivalry v. Queer as Folk comparisons

The Queer as Folk creator shared his own thoughts about Heated Rivalry in response to a "snooty" review.

More For You

Los Angeles police won't stop man from throwing dog poop at LGBTQ+ youth center

Mi SELA LA LGBTQ Youth Center
Mi SELA LGBTQ+ Youth Center, Los Angeles, CA
©2025 google maps data
The person who has been throwing bags of dog poop at an LGBTQ+ youth center in Los Angeles has been found — but isn't facing any charges. Keep Reading →

ICE violence against women is increasingly visible — and largely untracked

A poster reads "Murdered by ICE" near the site where Renee Good was killed a week ago on January 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

A poster reads "Murdered by ICE" near the site where Renee Good was killed a week ago on January 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
This story was originally reported by Candice Norwood of The 19th. Meet Candice and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ Americans are going back in the closet under Donald Trump: report

Man entering closet

LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found.

Shuttershock Creative
LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found. Keep Reading →

Renee Good's family reveals she randomly encountered ICE and stopped to observe

Renee Good protest sign

Protest in Manhattan against Trump administration and ICE following the murder of Renee Good by an ICE agent (January 11, 2026).

Christopher Penler/Shuttershock.com
Renee Nicole Good wasn't following Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents "all day" before she was killed — she had just dropped her son off at school in the morning when she randomly encountered them, her family maintains. Keep Reading →

One year in, the Gender Liberation Movement is upping its fight for trans rights

​Activists stage bathroom sit-in to protest Capitol bathroom ban

Activists stage bathroom sit-in to protest Capitol bathroom ban

Alexa Wilkinson
From arrests during sit-ins at Capitol Hill bathrooms to injecting hormones on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, the Gender Liberation Movement’s freshman year has been defined by defiance. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved