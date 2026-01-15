Los Angeles police won't stop man from throwing dog poop at LGBTQ+ youth center

The person who has been throwing bags of dog poop at an LGBTQ+ youth center in Los Angeles has been found — but isn't facing any charges.

Police in Bell, California have identified the man captured on video throwing bags of feces at Mi SELA for over half a year, but because his actions have been deemed a littering offense, he isn't being charged. Officials said at a public clean-up and press conference hosted by the center on Wednesday that an officer would need to witness the act to issue him a citation.

Related: Someone keeps throwing dog poop at an LGBTQ+ youth center in Los Angeles. Police need info

"While we're deeply saddened by the targeted vandalism at our Mi SELA center, we refuse to let hate define our community," said Latino Equality Alliance executive director Eddie Martinez. "Despite the current legal limitations to holding these actions accountable, the Latino Equality Alliance remains rooted in our core values of compassion and restorative justice.