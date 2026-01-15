Los Angeles police won't stop man from throwing dog poop at LGBTQ+ youth center

The person who has been throwing bags of dog poop at an LGBTQ+ youth center in Los Angeles has been found — but isn't facing any charges.
Police in Bell, California have identified the man captured on video throwing bags of feces at Mi SELA for over half a year, but because his actions have been deemed a littering offense, he isn't being charged. Officials said at a public clean-up and press conference hosted by the center on Wednesday that an officer would need to witness the act to issue him a citation.
"While we're deeply saddened by the targeted vandalism at our Mi SELA center, we refuse to let hate define our community," said Latino Equality Alliance executive director Eddie Martinez. "Despite the current legal limitations to holding these actions accountable, the Latino Equality Alliance remains rooted in our core values of compassion and restorative justice.
Mi SELA is an organization dedicated to "building power within the Latine LGBTQ+ community," according to its website. It offers mental health, substance abuse, and legal counseling among other community workshops.
Staff first discovered bags of feces on top of the center's awning in June 2025, with dozens being left in the same spot since. LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn issued a grant of $2,500 to Mi SELA in August, helping the center to upgrade its security cameras in the hopes of catching the perpetrator.
The cameras did capture a man throwing a bag at the center while walking his dog, but because there was no physical violence, destruction, or damage to property, Martinez said that he was told law enforcement cannot act. They also cannot classify it as a hate crime unless they can find a motive, and they have yet to speak with the man in the video despite knowing his identity.
The vandalism at Mi SELA comes as hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity in Los Angeles reached a "record-high" in recent years. The data for transgender people is particularly alarming, as out of 102 anti-trans hate crimes in 2024, a staggering 95 percent were violent.
Mi SELA hosted the clean-up as a way of "reclaiming our space not just by cleaning our facility, but by inviting the individual responsible to step forward, offer an apology, and engage in a dialogue for healing," Martinez said. While they're open to an apology, the center will consider civil charges if the man continues leaving the bags.
"Our goal is to transform this moment of hostility into an opportunity for education and partnership," Martinez said, "Ensuring that the Southeast Los Angeles remains a safe, healthy, and welcoming home for the LGBTQ youth, families, and immigrants."
