Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces $25K lawsuit for allegedly destroying a 14-year marriage Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Kyrsten Sinema is being sued by the ex-wife of her former bodyguard for allegedly sleeping with him while he was still married.

911 calls reveal chaos after ICE agent shot Renee Good up to 4 times Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images “They just shot a lady," a caller told 911 operators shortly after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot Renee Good.

Georgia Republican's weeklong anti-trans obsession with Sarah McBride plays out on the House floor and online Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images / Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images Rep. Andrew Clyde spent several days this week lobbying transphobic attacks against the Delaware congresswoman.

​Hockey player's viral coming-out was 'overwhelming' in 'the best way possible' Courtesy Jesse Kortuem Hockey player Jesse Kortuem shares how his Heated Rivalry-inspired decision to share that he is gay has impacted him and so many others.

