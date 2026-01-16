Skip to content
andrew clyde and sarah mcbride
Politics

Georgia Republican's weeklong anti-trans obsession with Sarah McBride plays out on the House floor and online

Rep. Andrew Clyde spent several days this week lobbing transphobic attacks against the Delaware congresswoman.

Jesse Kortuem
News

​Hockey player's viral coming-out was 'overwhelming' in 'the best way possible'

Hockey player Jesse Kortuem shares how his Heated Rivalry-inspired decision to share that he is gay has impacted him and so many others.

ICE agents
News

911 calls reveal chaos after ICE agent shot Renee Good up to 4 times

“They just shot a lady," a caller told 911 operators shortly after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot Renee Good.

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
Politics

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces $25K lawsuit for allegedly destroying a 14-year marriage

Kyrsten Sinema is being sued by the ex-wife of her former bodyguard for allegedly sleeping with him while he was still married.

