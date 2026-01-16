Skip to content
911 calls reveal chaos after ICE agent shot Renee Good up to 4 times

“They just shot a lady," a caller told 911 operators shortly after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot Renee Good.

ICE agents
Federal law enforcement agents confront anti-US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protesters outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building during a demonstration over the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 9, 2026.
Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images

Incident reports show that Renee Good suffered up to four gunshots on January 7.

In the documents obtained by USA Today, first responders reported that Good, who was 37, had an "inconsistent, irregular" pulse, wasn't breathing, and had been shot multiple times in a neighborhood in Minneapolis.

The killing of Renee Good by immigration and customs enforcement officer Jonathan Ross has ignited protests against the agency across the country, including in Minneapolis, where thousands have taken to the streets to demonstrate against ICE.

Good was shot by Ross after Good and her wife, Becca Good, came out to legally observe ICE in their neighborhood. Video shows ICE agents approach an SUV Good drove, and as she turned her car away from them, Ross shot through the window.

Several people filmed and witnessed the shooting, and several called 911 beginning around 9:38 am, USA Today reports. Paramedics got to the neighborhood about four minutes after the initial calls.

A Minneapolis Fire Department report states that Good was unresponsive when paramedics arrived at the scene and had blood on her face and torso.

Good was alive when first responders arrived. Good suffered two gunshot wounds to the right side of her chest, a third on her left arm, and possibly a fourth to the left side of her head, according to the report.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but stopped at 10:30 a.m., according to the report.

The Trump administration has argued Ross acted in self-defense, saying Good tried to run him over. The administration also said Ross suffered injuries. In video from the incident, he's seen walking away.

““A bunch of ICE agents … they just shot a lady. Point blank range in her car. She's fucking dead,” a caller said to 911. They added, “They shot her, like, cause she wouldn’t open her car door. There’s video of it too.”"

Another caller said, “I had to walk away because I have young kids, and ICE is everywhere over there,” according to NBC News.

minnesotadonald trumpiceimmigration and customs enforcementjonathan rossminneapolisrenee good

ICE violence against women is increasingly visible — and largely untracked

A poster reads "Murdered by ICE" near the site where Renee Good was killed a week ago on January 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

A poster reads "Murdered by ICE" near the site where Renee Good was killed a week ago on January 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
This story was originally reported by Candice Norwood of The 19th. Meet Candice and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ Americans are going back in the closet under Donald Trump: report

Man entering closet

LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found.

Shuttershock Creative
LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found. Keep Reading →

Renee Good's family reveals she randomly encountered ICE and stopped to observe

Renee Good protest sign

Protest in Manhattan against Trump administration and ICE following the murder of Renee Good by an ICE agent (January 11, 2026).

Christopher Penler/Shuttershock.com
Renee Nicole Good wasn't following Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents "all day" before she was killed — she had just dropped her son off at school in the morning when she randomly encountered them, her family maintains. Keep Reading →

Progressive Democratic women take the lead in reviving ‘abolish ICE’ messaging

Abolish ICE protest sign

Anti-Ice protest in front of ICE headquarters in Foley Square, Lower Manhattan (June 10, 2025).

Christopher Penler/Shuttershock.com
This story was originally reported by Marissa Martinez of The 19th. Meet Marissa and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy. Keep Reading →

Renee Good's family will be represented by the same lawyer as George Floyd's

George Floyd and Renee Good protest signs

The same lawyer that represented the family of George Floyd will be representing Renee Nicole Good's relatives, launching a civil investigation into her killing.

Tverdokhlib; Christopher Penler/Shuttershock.com
The same lawyer that represented the family of George Floyd will be representing Renee Nicole Good's relatives, launching a civil investigation into her killing. Keep Reading →
