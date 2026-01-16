911 calls reveal chaos after ICE agent shot Renee Good up to 4 times

Incident reports show that Renee Good suffered up to four gunshots on January 7.

In the documents obtained by USA Today, first responders reported that Good, who was 37, had an "inconsistent, irregular" pulse, wasn't breathing, and had been shot multiple times in a neighborhood in Minneapolis.

The killing of Renee Good by immigration and customs enforcement officer Jonathan Ross has ignited protests against the agency across the country, including in Minneapolis, where thousands have taken to the streets to demonstrate against ICE.

Good was shot by Ross after Good and her wife, Becca Good, came out to legally observe ICE in their neighborhood. Video shows ICE agents approach an SUV Good drove, and as she turned her car away from them, Ross shot through the window.

Several people filmed and witnessed the shooting, and several called 911 beginning around 9:38 am, USA Today reports. Paramedics got to the neighborhood about four minutes after the initial calls.

A Minneapolis Fire Department report states that Good was unresponsive when paramedics arrived at the scene and had blood on her face and torso.

Good was alive when first responders arrived. Good suffered two gunshot wounds to the right side of her chest, a third on her left arm, and possibly a fourth to the left side of her head, according to the report.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but stopped at 10:30 a.m., according to the report.

The Trump administration has argued Ross acted in self-defense, saying Good tried to run him over. The administration also said Ross suffered injuries. In video from the incident, he's seen walking away.

““A bunch of ICE agents … they just shot a lady. Point blank range in her car. She's fucking dead,” a caller said to 911. They added, “They shot her, like, cause she wouldn’t open her car door. There’s video of it too.”"

Another caller said, “I had to walk away because I have young kids, and ICE is everywhere over there,” according to NBC News.