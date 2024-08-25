Happy Saturday!
The Democratic National Convention saw a historic moment Thursday when Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for president. If elected, Harris will be the most pro-LGBTQ+ president in history. The DNC also featured queer speakers and everyday voters. 🗳️
The Advocate's senior national reporter Christopher Wiggins reported from the DNC this week. ⬇️ Below, check out some of his reporting on the ground and analysis from The Advocate team. We have interviews with Stonewall icon Miss Major, lesbian California Sen. Laphonza Butler, Out Rep. Robert Garcia, and more. We'll continue bringing you queer election coverage all the way to November. So stay tuned! 🌈
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
