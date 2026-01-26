➡️ It’s a news-heavy Monday following the death of Alex Pretti at the hands of Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis over the weekend.

In breaking news, Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino and some of his agents will be leaving Minneapolis after two American citizens were killed under his watch.

Plus, Rep. Robert Garcia on the House Oversight Committee is calling for Kristi Noem’s impeachment and the abolishment of ICE, and former Minneapolis City Council president Andrea Jenkins told The Advocate that federal immigration agents are a modern-day “slave patrol.”

We also cover the Trump administration potentially sending two gay men to their deaths in Iran, and Apple CEO Tim Cook is facing backlash for attending a Melania screening at the White House.

