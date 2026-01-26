Skip to content
Billie Eilish; Pedro Pascal; Queen Latifah; Elliot Page
Activism

100+ LGBTQ+ celebs and allies who slammed ICE—Dems, take note

Stop doomscrolling. Here's a list of more than 100 queer celebrities and allies who are using their reach, influence, and money to fight back.

Leviticus
film

'Leviticus' review: Conversion therapy is a real horror

Sundance 2026: Adrian Chiarella's terrifying film conjures the antigay demons of religious fanaticism.

greg bovino and some masked agents
News

Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino and some of his masked agents will leave Minneapolis

After two American citizens were killed under his watch, the Trump administration's face of hardline deportation policies is leaving Minnesota.

kristi noem at a press conference
Politics

Powerful House Oversight Democrat calls for Kristi Noem’s impeachment & ICE abolishment

“ICE in its current form cannot exist because what they’re doing right now is killing people in the street,” U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia said.

