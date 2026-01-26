Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook gets blasted for attending Melania screening at White House

The gay CEO was at the private screening just hours after Trump's Border Patrol killed Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

From left: Donald Trump and Tim Cook

From left: Donald Trump and Tim Cook in the Oval Office of the White House August 6, 2025.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook attended Saturday’s private screening of Melania, the documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, at the White House, and many online commenters have reacted by excoriating Cook and calling for boycotts of Apple products.

Cook, who is gay, is among many tech leaders who have cozied up to Donald Trump and his family. Other tech CEOs who were at the screening included Andy Jassy of Amazon, Eric Yuan of Zoom, and Lisa Su of AMD, Yahoo! News reports. They were among about 70 guests at the East Room screening. The film is from Amazon Studios.

Related: Apple CEO Tim Cook bends the knee to Donald Trump with a golden Oval Office gift & $100 billion pledge

The event came just hours after Alex Pretti was shot to death by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis. The 37-year-old nurse was observing and protesting operations by Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and video shows him trying to help a woman who was being pepper-sprayed before agents wrestled him to the ground and shot him multiple times. The Trump administration has tried to paint this as a case of self-defense by federal agents, as it did with the killing of Renee Nicole Good, but in both cases, video shows otherwise.

“If you’re a CEO willing to sit in the company of this regime, your ‘shareholder value’ excuse feels pretty blood-soaked tonight,” Lincoln Project cofounder and former Republican political consultant Rick Wilson posted on X.

“It’s revolting — especially Tim Cook,” one person wrote in response to Wilson’s post. “I’m never buying another Apple product in my life — even though I have several [expletive] dozen!”

“Tim Cook and Andy Jassy — and the rest—are accommodating an authoritarian who is presiding over a secret police force killing American citizens,” commented David Corn, Washington bureau chief for the liberal magazine Mother Jones. “The blood of Renee Good and Alex Pretti is on the hands of those who enable Trump. Hope they like the movie.”

Related: Apple CEO Tim Cook joins other major business leaders with $1 million personal donation to Trump’s inauguration

Adam Cochran, a professor and consultant, addressed Cook in an X post: “As one of the few Silicon Valley folks I know has a spine hidden somewhere, I have to ask you: How was this movie? The one you watched while Americans were shot. While ICE tracking apps were banned from the App Store. While you stayed silent on Trump. The one you were invited to by the man you donated $1M to the inauguration fund of? The same man who shits on the rights and values you’ve worked hard for at Apple — like environmental causes and LGTBQ rights? How was that movie Tim? Was it worth the price of admission?”

Cook has caught more flak than the others who attended the screening precisely because of those liberal values. He was the first out gay CEO of a Fortune 500 company, and he has spoken out against anti-transgender “bathroom bills” and “license to discriminate” legislation. His X bio includes a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

An X user commented, “I think @tim_cook should take the MLK quote out of his bio. Feels off-brand for the guy who attended a private screening of the Brett Ratner MELANIA doc.”

Ratner has largely been shunned in the movie business since he was accused of sexual misconduct, allegations that first surfaced in 2017 (he has denied any wrongdoing). Melania represents a comeback for Ratner, who lived at the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago mansion during filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ratner is also set to direct ‘Rush Hour 4’ for Paramount after President Trump reportedly pressed owner Larry Ellison to revive the stalled franchise,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cook was photographed with Ratner at the screening, where other guests included former boxer and convicted rapist Mike Tyson.

So far Cook has not responded to the criticism, nor has Apple.

amazon studiosbusinessamazonappleborder patroldonald trumpfilmimmigration and customs enforcementlicense to discriminatelincoln projectmartin luther king jrmelania trumpmike tysonparamountpoliticianspoliticssilicon valleytechnologytim cookwhite house

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Billie Eilish; Pedro Pascal; Queen Latifah; Elliot Page
Activism

100+ LGBTQ+ celebs and allies who slammed ICE—Dems, take note

Stop doomscrolling. Here's a list of more than 100 queer celebrities and allies who are using their reach, influence, and money to fight back.

Leviticus
film

'Leviticus' review: Conversion therapy is a real horror

Sundance 2026: Adrian Chiarella's terrifying film conjures the antigay demons of religious fanaticism.

greg bovino and some masked agents
News

Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino and some of his masked agents will leave Minneapolis

After two American citizens were killed under his watch, the Trump administration's face of hardline deportation policies is leaving Minnesota.

kristi noem at a press conference
Politics

Powerful House Oversight Democrat calls for Kristi Noem’s impeachment & ICE abolishment

“ICE in its current form cannot exist because what they’re doing right now is killing people in the street,” U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia said.

More For You

Federal immigration agents are a modern-day ‘slave patrol,’ says former Minneapolis City Council president

a black man taken by masked federal immigration agents

A Black man is taken away by masked federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images
Former Minneapolis City Council president Andrea Jenkins was moving slowly through the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., navigating toward a bank of elevators on her mobility scooter, when she reached for a small whistle hanging around her neck and lifted it for The Advocate to see. Keep Reading →

Zohran Mamdani suggests Heated Rivalry to New Yorkers staying at home amid snowstorm

Zohran Mamdani; January 25, 2026 address; ​Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander on Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6

Zohran Mamdani; January 25, 2026 address; Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander on Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6.

YouTube (@NYCMayorsOffice); HBO Max; Crave Canada
Turn up the heat. Keep Reading →

Minnesotans mourn Alex Pretti, man killed by Border Patrol agents

​A woman kneels and prays as hundreds gather around a growing memorial site at 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, where federal agents shot and killed a 37-year-old Alex Pretti Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 earlier in the day.

A woman kneels and prays as hundreds gather around a growing memorial site at 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, where federal agents shot and killed a 37-year-old Alex Pretti Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 earlier in the day.

Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer
More than 1,000 people gathered for a vigil and rally Saturday night at Whittier Park in Minneapolis to mourn Alex Pretti, the man who was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent. After the vigil, demonstrators marched in subzero temperatures to the site where Pretti was killed on Nicollet Avenue, south of 26th Street. Keep Reading →

Federal agents kill another person in Minneapolis

Protesters gesture toward federal agents as demonstators gather near the site where a man was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

Protesters gesture toward federal agents as demonstators gather near the site where a man was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Federal agents have killed another person in Minneapolis. The 37-year-old white man, who has now been identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a U.S. citizen and intensive care nurse, was shot to death Saturday morning. Keep Reading →

Military ban on HIV-positive enlistees could set dangerous precedent, experts warn

HIV red ribbon with toy tank

The Trump administration's fight to prevent HIV-positive people from enlisting in the military will soon be settled, but not before upending the lives of those who want nothing more than to serve.

Shuttershock Creative
The Trump administration's fight to prevent HIV-positive people from enlisting in the military will soon be settled, but not before upending the lives of those who want nothing more than to serve. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved