Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino and some of his masked agents will leave Minneapolis

After two American citizens were killed under his watch, the Trump administration's face of hardline deportation policies is leaving Minnesota.

greg bovino and some masked agents

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Gregory Bovino with his security team while a group of citizens opposed to the hardline immigration enforcement protested him in Minnesota on January 21, 2026.

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

The acting commander of U.S. Border Patrol and an unspecified number of agents are expected to leave Minnesota “imminently,” according to multiple reports, amid escalating outrage over a series of deadly encounters tied to a massive federal immigration crackdown in the state. Gregory Bovino, who has overseen Border Patrol operations during the Trump administration’s Operation Metro Surge, is among those expected to depart, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Atlantic reported Monday evening that Bovino was also to be removed from his position and return to his previous job in California before retiring in the near future.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump administration border czar Tom Homan would be taking control of the Minneapolis operation.

Related: Federal agents kill another person in Minneapolis

Related: Who was Renee Nicole Good? Remembering the Minneapolis poet and mother killed by ICE

Bovino, the public face of hardline Trump deportation arrests, had come under intense scrutiny after his agents fired less lethal and chemical irritants at peaceful protesters. Bovino also leaned into an authoritarian fashion sense, wearing what appeared to be a customized uniform that many critics said resembled a Nazi-era uniform.

The pullback comes days after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot 37-year-old Alex Pretti, a Minneapolis resident and U.S. citizen, during an immigration operation in south Minneapolis, a killing that ignited protests and renewed scrutiny of federal tactics.

Related: Federal immigration agents are a modern-day ‘slave patrol,’ says former Minneapolis City Council president

Pretti’s death followed another fatal shooting earlier this month, when queer mother Renee Nicole Good was killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who shot her in her car. Her killing was ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County medical examiner. Together, the incidents have intensified calls from local leaders and advocates to halt or scale back the federal presence.

Voices in Minneapolis have experienced the federal surge as more than routine enforcement. Former Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins, a Black transgender leader, told The Advocate that the operation has reshaped life in the city, with residents carrying whistles to alert one another when agents are nearby and many avoiding public spaces out of fear. Jenkins described the deployment as akin to slave patrols of the 18th and 19th centuries, when roving mobs of men chased down and brutalized enslaved people in the United States.

Related: Minnesotans mourn Alex Pretti, man killed by Border Patrol agents

Related: ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis has been identified

It remains unclear how many agents are leaving, whether the departures include ICE officers, or how the move will affect ongoing enforcement efforts. Operation Metro Surge has deployed more than 3,000 federal agents to Minnesota, according to court filings and public statements. Federal authorities have not publicly commented on the reported departures.

This is a developing story.

alex pretticustoms and border patrolgreg bovinoimmigrationkaroline leavittminneapolisminnesotarenee goodtom homanwhite house

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Billie Eilish; Pedro Pascal; Queen Latifah; Elliot Page
Activism

100+ LGBTQ+ celebs and allies who slammed ICE—Dems, take note

Stop doomscrolling. Here's a list of more than 100 queer celebrities and allies who are using their reach, influence, and money to fight back.

Leviticus
film

'Leviticus' review: Conversion therapy is a real horror

Sundance 2026: Adrian Chiarella's terrifying film conjures the antigay demons of religious fanaticism.

kristi noem at a press conference
Politics

Powerful House Oversight Democrat calls for Kristi Noem’s impeachment & ICE abolishment

“ICE in its current form cannot exist because what they’re doing right now is killing people in the street,” U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia said.

darin smith
Politics

Trump’s ‘unqualified insurrectionist’ pick to be Wyoming U.S. attorney under fire for anti-LGBTQ+ record

"He’s an unqualified insurrectionist with no experience litigating criminal or federal matters, and his bigotry puts into serious question his commitment to upholding the law for all Americans,” Josh Sorbe told The Advocate.

More For You

Apple CEO Tim Cook gets blasted for attending 'Melania' screening at White House

From left: Donald Trump and Tim Cook

From left: Donald Trump and Tim Cook in the Oval Office of the White House August 6, 2025.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Apple CEO Tim Cook attended Saturday’s private screening of Melania, the documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, at the White House, and many online commenters have reacted by excoriating Cook and calling for boycotts of Apple products. Keep Reading →

Federal immigration agents are a modern-day ‘slave patrol,’ says former Minneapolis City Council president

a black man taken by masked federal immigration agents

A Black man is taken away by masked federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images
Former Minneapolis City Council president Andrea Jenkins was moving slowly through the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., navigating toward a bank of elevators on her mobility scooter, when she reached for a small whistle hanging around her neck and lifted it for The Advocate to see. Keep Reading →

Zohran Mamdani suggests Heated Rivalry to New Yorkers staying at home amid snowstorm

Zohran Mamdani; January 25, 2026 address; ​Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander on Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6

Zohran Mamdani; January 25, 2026 address; Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander on Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6.

YouTube (@NYCMayorsOffice); HBO Max; Crave Canada
Turn up the heat. Keep Reading →

Minnesotans mourn Alex Pretti, man killed by Border Patrol agents

​A woman kneels and prays as hundreds gather around a growing memorial site at 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, where federal agents shot and killed a 37-year-old Alex Pretti Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 earlier in the day.

A woman kneels and prays as hundreds gather around a growing memorial site at 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, where federal agents shot and killed a 37-year-old Alex Pretti Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 earlier in the day.

Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer
More than 1,000 people gathered for a vigil and rally Saturday night at Whittier Park in Minneapolis to mourn Alex Pretti, the man who was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent. After the vigil, demonstrators marched in subzero temperatures to the site where Pretti was killed on Nicollet Avenue, south of 26th Street. Keep Reading →

Federal agents kill another person in Minneapolis

Protesters gesture toward federal agents as demonstators gather near the site where a man was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

Protesters gesture toward federal agents as demonstators gather near the site where a man was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Federal agents have killed another person in Minneapolis. The 37-year-old white man, who has now been identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a U.S. citizen and intensive care nurse, was shot to death Saturday morning. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved