➡️ The Virginia governor’s debate was last night, and GOP candidate Winsome Earle-Sears got a lot of attention by saying that firing people for being gay “is not discrimination” and should be legal. (Keep in mind, Earle-Sears’ running mate John Reid is gay.)
In Massachusetts, a pair of foster parents lost their license because they refused to care for LGBTQ+ kids. We also have the latest from Kamala Harris’s book tour and her take on the current administration, and columnist John Casey examines Mike Johnson and Turning Point USA being so mad about Bad Bunny that they’re proposing an alternative, extra-conservative Super Bowl halftime show.
Winsome Earle-Sears's remarks drew immediate backlash.
A couple lost their foster care license after they wouldn't agree not to discriminate against LGBTQ+ youth nor attempt to change them.
“We’re not going to let any one election or circumstance dampen our spirit," she said. "They cannot defeat our spirit if we don’t let them.”
Opinion: Turning Point’s “All-American Halftime Show” promises everything the Super Bowl isn’t: all white, straight, narrow-minded, and wildly out of tune, writes John Casey.
