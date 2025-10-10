➡️ The Virginia governor’s debate was last night, and GOP candidate Winsome Earle-Sears got a lot of attention by saying that firing people for being gay “is not discrimination” and should be legal. (Keep in mind, Earle-Sears’ running mate John Reid is gay.)

In Massachusetts, a pair of foster parents lost their license because they refused to care for LGBTQ+ kids. We also have the latest from Kamala Harris’s book tour and her take on the current administration, and columnist John Casey examines Mike Johnson and Turning Point USA being so mad about Bad Bunny that they’re proposing an alternative, extra-conservative Super Bowl halftime show.

Massachusetts foster parents lose license after refusing to properly care for LGBTQ+ youth shutterstock creative A couple lost their foster care license after they wouldn't agree not to discriminate against LGBTQ+ youth nor attempt to change them.

Kamala Harris reclaims the stage in Washington at defiant book talk with Kara Swisher Mario Tama/Getty Images “We’re not going to let any one election or circumstance dampen our spirit," she said. "They cannot defeat our spirit if we don’t let them.”

Mike Johnson says Lee Greenwood should replace Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock; mark reinstein/Shutterstock; Taylor Hill/Getty Images Opinion: Turning Point’s “All-American Halftime Show” promises everything the Super Bowl isn’t: all white, straight, narrow-minded, and wildly out of tune, writes John Casey.

