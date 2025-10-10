GOP candidate claims firing people for being gay ‘is not discrimination’ in Virginia governor’s debate

In a combative and chaotic debate Thursday nigh, in Norfolk, Virginia, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican candidate for governor, declared that opposing marriage equality and allowing employers to fire people for being gay “is not discrimination,” igniting a firestorm that has reverberated through Virginia politics and beyond.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The statement came during the only scheduled debate between Earle-Sears and Democratic nominee Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer and three-term member of Congress. The event, held at Norfolk State University and broadcast by TV station WAVY, was frequently interrupted by Earle-Sears’s outbursts, prompting moderators to repeatedly ask her to stop speaking over her opponent. “Please don’t interrupt,” one moderator said after Earle-Sears cut into Spanberger’s answer. Another warned, “Ms. Earle-Sears, we’re not going to be able to get to as many topics if we keep having to give Ms. Spanberger time."

Related: Virginia Republican attacks Democrat leading governor’s race with Trumpy ’they/them’ ad



Spanberger, who leads in most polls, calmly cited Earle-Sears’s long record of opposing LGBTQ+ rights, including her refusal to support marriage equality or workplace protections for queer Virginians. “My opponent has previously said that she does not think gay couples should be allowed to marry,” Spanberger said. “She’s also said she thinks it’s OK for someone to be fired from their job for being gay.”

Before Spanberger could finish, Earle-Sears interjected, “That’s not discrimination.”

The remark drew immediate backlash online. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, condemned the comment. Sam Lau, one of the organization’s spokespersons, said, “Yes, Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears, that is indeed discrimination. Vote for Abigail Spanberger.”

Related: Gay Virginia Republican plagued by Nazi porn scandal brags running mate is ‘100% against’ marriage equality



The Democratic Party of Virginia called the debate performance “atrocious,” and state Sen. Louise Lucas, who attended the event, wrote that Earle-Sears “took a page out of Donald Trump’s debate playbook — interrupt, interrupt, interrupt — anything to avoid real answers or substance.”

Even some Republicans criticized the lieutenant governor’s behavior. Former GOP U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock said Earle-Sears “demonstrates her bigotry once again,” noting that she “wouldn’t stop babbling and talking over everyone when it wasn’t her time.”

Following the debate, the Spanberger campaign released a statement emphasizing Earle-Sears’s “decades-long, extreme record of opposing marriage equality and equal rights for all Virginians.” The campaign cited her opposition to bipartisan legislation protecting marriage equality that even Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed, noting that she left a handwritten note on the bill stating she was “morally opposed.”

“Virginia families deserve better than a leader who refuses to protect their rights under the law," Spanberger said in a statement. "The Lieutenant Governor last night showed Virginians that she is more focused on dividing people than solving problems. No company wants to grow in a state where the Governor excuses discrimination and supports firing workers because of who they are. Her comments tell businesses and families that Virginia is closed to the talent, investment, and innovation that keeps our economy strong."

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Albert Fujii released this statement: “Winsome Earle-Sears is too extreme for Virginia. Her homophobic comments at last night’s debate are disqualifying and prove once again how out of step she is with Virginians. Virginians deserve a leader who will ensure Virginia is welcoming and affordable to everyone — and that champion is Abigail Spanberger. The DNC will keep fighting tooth and nail to ensure Abigail Spanberger wins big in November — the stakes could not be higher.”

Watch the outrageous interaction below.