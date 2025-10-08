➡️ An Oval Office meeting meant to show renewed cooperation between the United States and Canada went south (unsurprisingly) when Trump went on a rant about transgender people in front of PM Mark Carney, who has a nonbinary child.

Meanwhile, conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says he is “not suggesting” marriage equality should be overturned, but few people are getting their hopes up. A new study shows more than half of LGBTQ+ people have made major life changes, including updating their legal documents, since Trump has taken office.

We’re keeping Stonewall veteran Miss Major Griffin-Gracy in our thoughts as she goes into hospice care, and we continue our look back for LGBTQ History Month with photographs from the Getty Images archives.

