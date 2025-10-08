Scroll To Top
Stonewall vet Miss Major Griffin-Gracy 'surrounded by love' as she enters hospice care

​Grand Marshal Miss Major rides in the 2024 NYC LGBTQIA Pride March
Gotham/Getty Images

Grand Marshal Miss Major rides in the 2024 NYC LGBTQ+ Pride March

Miss Major has entered hospice care, but "is comfortable and surrounded by love," her partner says.

Stonewall veteran and activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy is in hospice care, her partner has announced, shortly after she was hospitalized for a bloodstream infection.

"Miss Major is at home on hospice," Beck Witt Major said in a Facebook post Saturday. "She is comfortable and surrounded by love."

Witt Major revealed in a separate post last week that Major, 84, had been hospitalized in September for a blood clot and sepsis. The activist has been experiencing ongoing health problems, including suffering a stroke in 2019, and also being hospitalized in January, after which she revealed that she needed 24-hour nursing care.

"Friends, Miss Major has been in the hospital for 10 days with sepsis and a blood clot," Witt Major wrote. "I’m worried about her please pray for her and donate if you can."

Major, a Black genderqueer transgender woman, has dedicated the last 50 years towards advocating for incarcerated trans people, particularly trans women of color who are often housed in men's prisons, as she was. Miss Major has worked for multiple HIV and AIDS organizations, and was the first executive director of the Transgender Gender-Variant and Intersex Justice Project, a role she held until she retired in 2015.

Shortly after serving as the grand marshal the of New York City Pride last year, Major gave a powerful and speech to the LGBTQ+ Caucus at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, telling attendees to “put on your best shit and get out there” to defeat Donald Trump.

“I’m not going back. I refuse to go back. And if [Trump] thinks we’re going back, fuck him in his ass,” she said to applause.

There is a crowdfunding campaign to help cover her health care expenses. Find out more at https://fundly.com/missmajor.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
