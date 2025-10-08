Stonewall vet Miss Major Griffin-Gracy 'surrounded by love' as she enters hospice care

Stonewall veteran and activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy is in hospice care, her partner has announced, shortly after she was hospitalized for a bloodstream infection.

"Miss Major is at home on hospice," Beck Witt Major said in a Facebook post Saturday. "She is comfortable and surrounded by love."

Witt Major revealed in a separate post last week that Major, 84, had been hospitalized in September for a blood clot and sepsis. The activist has been experiencing ongoing health problems, including suffering a stroke in 2019, and also being hospitalized in January, after which she revealed that she needed 24-hour nursing care. "Friends, Miss Major has been in the hospital for 10 days with sepsis and a blood clot," Witt Major wrote. "I’m worried about her please pray for her and donate if you can." Major, a Black genderqueer transgender woman, has dedicated the last 50 years towards advocating for incarcerated trans people, particularly trans women of color who are often housed in men's prisons, as she was. Miss Major has worked for multiple HIV and AIDS organizations, and was the first executive director of the Transgender Gender-Variant and Intersex Justice Project, a role she held until she retired in 2015. Shortly after serving as the grand marshal the of New York City Pride last year, Major gave a powerful and speech to the LGBTQ+ Caucus at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, telling attendees to “put on your best shit and get out there” to defeat Donald Trump. “I’m not going back. I refuse to go back. And if [Trump] thinks we’re going back, fuck him in his ass,” she said to applause.

There is a crowdfunding campaign to help cover her health care expenses. Find out more at https://fundly.com/missmajor.