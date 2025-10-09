➡️ The Advocate’s latest cover story features Netflix series “Boots” starring Miles Heizer, inspired by the true story of a young gay man's journey of self-discovery and brotherhood while serving in the military. "Everyone has something they don’t want people to know because they’re afraid of how they’ll be perceived," Heizer says. "At the end of the day, when we connect as people, we form bonds we never expected."

Pete Hegseth continues to take a different approach to the military, mandating that all service members watch his Virginia speech about hyper-masculinity and “warrior ethos.”

Plus, Texas is following Florida’s lead on rainbow crosswalks, and a library director in Wyoming won hundreds of thousands of dollars after being fired for defending LGBTQ+ books.

Our LGBTQ History Month post for today highlights historic queer couples like Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West.

'Boots': How a closeted Marine's story became a Netflix show Netflix The timely Netflix series stars Miles Heizer as a young gay man discovering himself and a brotherhood while serving in the military.

Pete Hegseth mandates that all military service members watch his fratty Virginia speech to generals ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images “He cares that people are willing to follow his orders, no matter what the law says,” an Air Force member told The Advocate.

Texas follows Florida's lead in demanding end to rainbow crosswalks and street art Joe Raedle/Getty Images Gov. Greg Abbott's administration gave cities 30 days to eliminate decorations from crosswalks. Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis just erased an iconic Ocean Drive walkway in Miami Beach.

Wyoming library director wins $700,000 after being fired for defending LGBTQ+ books shutterstock creative Terri Lesley has won $700,000 after she was fired for refusing to remove LGBTQ+ books.

