➡️ Arizona’s Adelita Grijalva has finally been sworn in to Congress and came out swinging, demanding the release of the full Epstein files and outlining a Democratic agenda that includes standing up for LGBTQ+ rights.

The Epstein scandal also came back to bite Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik as she argued with Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro on social media.

Plus, Catholic hospitals will no longer provide gender-affirming care, a gay candidate has entered the race for Jerry Nadler’s House seat in New York, and a new report highlights the violence and erasure facing the transgender community ahead of the Trans Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20.

Newly sworn-in Rep. Adelita Grijalva vows to protect LGBTQ+ rights in fiery floor speech Andrew Harnik/Getty Images “Our democracy only works when everyone has a voice,” the Arizona congresswoman said.

Democratic lawmaker calls Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik a 'pedophile protector' SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chaya Raichik claims to care about children being "groomed," but as Rep. Rosa DeLauro notes, she still supports Trump.

Catholic Church formally bans gender-affirming care at its hospitals Shuttershock Creative The country's largest nonprofit health care provider will no longer offer gender-affirming care.

Gay NYC city council member Erik Bottcher joins Jack Schlossberg in packed race for Jerry Nadler’s House seat Bruce Glikas/WireImage His launch draws heavily on themes he shared in a recent interview with The Advocate.

A devastating reality: New report finds violence and erasure ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance Antonio Cascio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images “If we are not protecting the most marginalized of us, then who is protected at all?” asked Bahari Thomas, A4TE’s director of public education.

