➡️ Oklahoma University has placed a trans graduate instructor on leave after a student received a zero on a rambling essay that didn’t follow instructions, called trans people “demonic,” and claimed gender roles are “Biblically ordained” — and it’s quickly become a flashpoint for right-wing media.

Meanwhile, we explore the rising numbers of LGBTQ+ people planning an escape route from America in Trump’s second term, and check in with the trans National Guard employee suing Trump over bathroom bans.

We also have an update on the murder of a gay University of Mississippi student, and we dig into Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego’s leaked texts mocking women’s looks and complaining about masculinity.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Oklahoma University instructor suspended for failing student’s unscientific anti-trans psychology essay Kirby Lee/Getty Images Although the student did not properly complete the assignment to academic standards, the university is investigating the teacher.

More LGBTQ+ people are quietly planning to flee America as fears of fascism in Trump’s second term rise Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images The instinct to flee is not new in American life. But the scale, and the kinds of people considering it in the Trump era, reflect something different.

Trans National Guard employee in Illinois sues Trump over restroom ban Courtesy LeAnne Withrow LeAnne Withrow, a civilian employee of the Illinois National Guard, says she believes it's never the wrong time to do the right thing.

Man pleads guilty to murder of gay University of Mississippi student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee Shuttershock Creative Sheldon "Timothy" Herrington Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Jimmie "Jay" Lee.

Ruben Gallego’s leaked texts mocking Democrats’ looks & masculinity intensify temperament concerns om Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images His party is “not allowing men to be men,” or “women to be hot,” the Arizona Democrat complained.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.