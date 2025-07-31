➡️ A few stories about doing the work and getting results for your Thursday evening:
Also, the drag performer whose performance may have cost a Navy admiral his promotion has praised the military man as “an incredible leader.”
In our latest op-ed, we explore whether Pete Buttigieg is “triangulating” over transgender people in his latest interview. On Facebook, one of our readers remarked, “The only way out of this mess is to actually stand for what we believe in and work to deliver it. Politics can't just be about ‘Go Blue Team Go!’”
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Michael Simon/Getty Images for e.l.f. Cosmetics
King left college 60 years ago to pursue her tennis career. Now she's back to earn her degree.
Dennis MacDonald / Shutterstock.com
The laws against “gross indecency” and “buggery” are unconstitutional, the court ruled.
melissamn/Shutterstock
A Boise State University student and a member of the University of Idaho community brought the lawsuit in federal court.
USS Constitution Museum; Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com
Joshua Kelly, who performs as Harpy Daniels, praised Rear Admiral Michael Donnelly as an 'incredible leader.'
lev radin/Shutterstock.com; David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Opinion: Recent pronouncements by the former Transportation secretary seem to have him toeing the line on a fragile and shifting trifecta, writes John Casey.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox, too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!