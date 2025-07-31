➡️ A few stories about doing the work and getting results for your Thursday evening:

Billie Jean King is heading back to school to complete the history degree she dropped to become a tennis star.

This Caribbean nation has finally struck down anti-gay laws

Transgender college community members in Idaho are taking the state to court over a bathroom bill limiting access on university campuses.

Also, the drag performer whose performance may have cost a Navy admiral his promotion has praised the military man as “an incredible leader.”

In our latest op-ed, we explore whether Pete Buttigieg is “triangulating” over transgender people in his latest interview. On Facebook, one of our readers remarked, “The only way out of this mess is to actually stand for what we believe in and work to deliver it. Politics can't just be about ‘Go Blue Team Go!’”

