➡️ As if things in Washington D.C. weren’t bad enough, President Trump has announced he will be personally hosting the Kennedy Center Honors TV broadcast to celebrate people he picked himself — so mark your calendars to watch something else this December.
As a palette cleanser, don’t miss this viral moment of an angry D.C. resident hurling a Subway sandwich at federal law enforcement.
We also have a case from the advocates at Gender Justice of an 18-year-old lesbian who was cornered by an employee in a Buffalo Wild Wings restroom and forced to unzip her sweatshirt to prove she wasn’t transgender.
Meanwhile, The 19th News reports on trans people in Georgia suing after they were forced to detransition while in prison, and lesbian commentator Tammy Bruce’s move from the State Department may not be the promotion Trump is making it out to be.
He also said he chose “98 percent” of this year’s honorees.
One person called it “assault with a deli weapon.”
Gerika Mudra, 18, says a Buffalo Wild Wings waiter made her show her breasts to prove she could use the women's restroom.
A class action lawsuit representing nearly 300 incarcerated people says the state's refusal to allow gender-affirming care constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.
The liberal commentator-turned-Fox News host currently serves as State Department spokesperson.
